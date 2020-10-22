BCAFF Announces Grant Application Deadline

Butler County Area Foundation Fund is pleased to announce another cycle of grants starting in November. For assistance with the form completion, please email BCAFFgrants@gmail.com or call Carol Fuxa at 402-367-7609. The 2020-21 grant application deadline is Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Applications are received online only at https://forms.gle/aWxLcfMwDexYu7ya6 .

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Butler County Area through the use of contributed funds entrusted to its stewardship. One of the ways we are able to do this is through community-wide grants. These grants are awarded in support of public and private services. The purpose of these grants is to provide funding for community projects that will enhance the long-term success and quality of life of the community.