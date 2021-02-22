Belt falls just short of medal

Shelby-Rising City junior Grady Belt fell just short of winning a medal at the state tournament on Friday and Saturday in the Class D 145-pound bracket.

Belt lost his first match to Beau Lake of Bayard after being pinned in the second period.

Belt led 4-0 after the first period scoring a takedown and a two-point nearfall. He won the coin toss and defer the choice to Lake who chose neutral. Lake scored a takedown 46 seconds into the second period and secured the pin 13 second later.

He rebounded to win 8-4 against Taaron Lavicky of Axtell in the first round of consolations.

Belt scored a takedown with 35 seconds left in the first period and added two more in the second and one in the third.

Belt kept the momentum in round two of consolations with an 8-3 victory over Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup.

Belt scored the first takedown once again with eight seconds left in the first period, added one more in the second and two more in the third.

With a shot at a state medal on the line, Belt fell 8-6 in sudden victory to Hunter Cook of Sutherland.