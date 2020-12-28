Belt, Fjell unbeaten at CCO duals

Five available wrestlers made it difficult for Shelby-Rising City to compete as a team at the Cross County/Osceola duals on Dec. 22 but that didn't hold the Huskies back from producing some strong individual performances.
Two of those wrestlers were Grady Belt and Carter Fjell who both went 5-0.
The Huskies finished in fifth place as a team out of six schools after defeating Dorchester 30-12 in the opening round, losing to Clarkson/Leigh 30-24 in the second round, losing to CCO 36-21, beating Fullerton 30-24 and losing to Nebraska Christian 18-18 via tiebreaker.
SRC 30, Dorchester 12: Three double forfeits started the dual before the Huskies won three straight matches by forfeit to take an 18-0 lead.
Belt notched his first victory of the night pinning Jacob Hatfield in just over a minute at 145 pounds. SRC won by forfeit at 152.
Dorchester's 12 points came from forfeits at 170 and 285.
Clarkson/Leigh 30, SRC 24: Shelby-Rising City went 4-1 in matches competed on the mat against Clarkson/Leigh, but four forfeits were too much to overcome.
Ethan Fjell defeated Ryan Brichack at 132, Carter Fjell pinned Dylan Higby in the second period at 138, Belt pinned Jaden Stoklasas at 145 and Landon Sliva pinned Nathan Bahns with another first-period pinfall.
CCO 36, SRC 21: Shelby-Rising City opened the third dual with a 12-6 lead after three forfeits.
Carter Fjell won the first competitive match, defeating Dalton Noble in just 36 seconds. Belt defeated Channer Marsden 10-3 at 152. Belt scored three takedowns, a three-point nearfall and an escape.
CCO won the dual after forfeits at 170, 182, 220 and 285.
SRC 30, Fullerton 24: Shelby defeated Fullerton after five matches by forfeit. Fullerton's 24 points all came from forfeits. There were no wrestlers at similar weights, and thus, no competitive matches held.
Nebraska Christian 18, SRC 18: After a loss at 132, Carter Fjell pinned Kaleb Morton in 34 seconds to even up the score.
The Huskies extended their lead after Belt and Sliva won by forfeit. SRC gave up a forfeit at 285 and lost at 126 for the tie.
Nebraska Christian won the tiebreaker.
