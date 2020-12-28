Belt, Fjell unbeaten at CCO duals

Five available wrestlers made it difficult for Shelby-Rising City to compete as a team at the Cross County/Osceola duals on Dec. 22 but that didn't hold the Huskies back from producing some strong individual performances.

Two of those wrestlers were Grady Belt and Carter Fjell who both went 5-0.

The Huskies finished in fifth place as a team out of six schools after defeating Dorchester 30-12 in the opening round, losing to Clarkson/Leigh 30-24 in the second round, losing to CCO 36-21, beating Fullerton 30-24 and losing to Nebraska Christian 18-18 via tiebreaker.

SRC 30, Dorchester 12: Three double forfeits started the dual before the Huskies won three straight matches by forfeit to take an 18-0 lead.

Belt notched his first victory of the night pinning Jacob Hatfield in just over a minute at 145 pounds. SRC won by forfeit at 152.

Dorchester's 12 points came from forfeits at 170 and 285.