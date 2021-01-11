Belt places fourth at Battle Creek Brave Classic

Shelby-Rising City wrestling saw some of its toughest competition to date on Saturday at the Battle Creek Brave Classic but still managed to have success on the mat.
Three of its five wrestlers came come with medals including Grady Belt who went 2-2 to place fifth at 145 pounds.
The Huskies' small numbers hindered them in the team competition finishing last among the nine teams.
Gering placed first with a score of 232.5, Boone Central came in second with 227.5, O'Neil placed third with 165.5, Thayer Central scored 146 for fourth, Cozad finished with 140 points, Adams Central took sixth with 138 points, Battle Creek placed seventh with 123, High Plains took eighth with 52 and Shelby-Rising City scored 33 for ninth.
Gering finished the tournament with four gold medals, four silver medals, one bronze medal, two fourths and one fifth.
Belt improved to 20-3 on the season. He received a bye to the quarterfinals where he defeated Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek 3-1. Belt scored a takedown in the first but Battershaw cut the lead in half with an escape in the second period. Belt scored his own escape in the third and held on for the win.
He lost 17-2 in the semifinals but bounces back to defeat Samuel Grape of Boone Central 7-1 in the consolation semifinals. Belt led 2-1 after scoring a takedown in the first period and extended his lead to 5-1 with a takedown and escape in the second. Belt added one more takedown in the third.
Belt lost in his third-place match.
Landon Sliva placed fifth at 152 also going 2-2. Sliva is now 14-12 on the season. He lost his quarterfinal match 11-5 before rebounding to defeat Kaleb Krummer of Battle Creek 8-2 in the first round of consolations. Sliva trailed 2-1 after the first but scored a reversal in the second and a takedown and three-point nearfall in the third.
He lost in the consolation semifinals but ended the day with a pin against Jaxen Hangwish of Adams Central in the fifth-place match.
Carter Fjell placed sixth at 138 after going 3-3 to improve to 22-7. It took only 39 seconds for Fjell to pin Jose Trejo of O'Neil in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals.
Fjell pinned Evan Schumm of Adams Central in 17 seconds during the second round of consolations and pinned Cam Buesing of Cozad in the third round of consolations.
Fjell lost in the consolation semifinals in the ultimate tiebreaker and had to medically forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Kole Eickmeir at 126 and Ethan Fjell at 132 both fell just short of winning a medal.
The Huskies will be in action next on Thursday at the Cross County/Osceola dual and Saturday at the Malcolm Round Robin Tournament. The other teams competing are Conestoga, Fairbury and Tekamah-Herman.
