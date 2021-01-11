Belt places fourth at Battle Creek Brave Classic

He lost 17-2 in the semifinals but bounces back to defeat Samuel Grape of Boone Central 7-1 in the consolation semifinals. Belt led 2-1 after scoring a takedown in the first period and extended his lead to 5-1 with a takedown and escape in the second. Belt added one more takedown in the third.

Belt lost in his third-place match.

Landon Sliva placed fifth at 152 also going 2-2. Sliva is now 14-12 on the season. He lost his quarterfinal match 11-5 before rebounding to defeat Kaleb Krummer of Battle Creek 8-2 in the first round of consolations. Sliva trailed 2-1 after the first but scored a reversal in the second and a takedown and three-point nearfall in the third.

He lost in the consolation semifinals but ended the day with a pin against Jaxen Hangwish of Adams Central in the fifth-place match.

Carter Fjell placed sixth at 138 after going 3-3 to improve to 22-7. It took only 39 seconds for Fjell to pin Jose Trejo of O'Neil in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals.