Belt places fourth at North Bend Invite

Shelby-Rising City faced tough competition at the North Bend Invite on Saturday but Grady Belt went 4-2 to place fourth and bring home a medal for the Huskies at 145 pounds.
He started the day with a 17-second pin over Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central but lost in the quarterfinals to Gabe Escalante of Winside 4-3.
Belt was tied with Escalante 2-2 entering the third period. The Winside wrestler chose to start on bottom and only needed 21 seconds to score a reversal. Belt scored on an escape but didn't score a takedown in time to overcome the deficit.
Belt bounced back in the second round of consolations and pinned Kolton Gilmore of Arlington in 53 seconds. He then defeated Caden Reedy of Tri County 9-2 after scoring four takedowns and an escape.
In the consolation semifinals, he defeated Jayden Coulter of Pierce 4-3. Belt scored on takedowns in the first and second. He ended with a forfeit loss to Hunter McNulty of Logan View after hitting the five-match limit.
Carter Fjell went 3-2 at 138 but fell just short of winning a medal. He won with pins over Colin Hough of Aquinas, Gavin Romshek of Aquinas and Melaki George of Winnebago.
Landon Sliva also won three matches but fell short of winning a medal at 152. He finished with pinfall victories over Allan Jimenez of Logan View, Seth Premer of Pierce and Aiden Gnat of Pierce.
Shelby-Rising City finished 12th as a team out of 14. Aquinas won the team trophy.
Reach the Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
