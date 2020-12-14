Belt places fourth at North Bend Invite

Shelby-Rising City faced tough competition at the North Bend Invite on Saturday but Grady Belt went 4-2 to place fourth and bring home a medal for the Huskies at 145 pounds.

He started the day with a 17-second pin over Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central but lost in the quarterfinals to Gabe Escalante of Winside 4-3.

Belt was tied with Escalante 2-2 entering the third period. The Winside wrestler chose to start on bottom and only needed 21 seconds to score a reversal. Belt scored on an escape but didn't score a takedown in time to overcome the deficit.

Belt bounced back in the second round of consolations and pinned Kolton Gilmore of Arlington in 53 seconds. He then defeated Caden Reedy of Tri County 9-2 after scoring four takedowns and an escape.

In the consolation semifinals, he defeated Jayden Coulter of Pierce 4-3. Belt scored on takedowns in the first and second. He ended with a forfeit loss to Hunter McNulty of Logan View after hitting the five-match limit.