Belt wins DC Invite

Shelby-Rising City junior Grady Belt added his third gold medal of the season on Friday at the David City Invite, going 5-0 at 145 pounds with three pins and two decisions.

Belt was one of three medalist for the Huskies, who only brought five wrestlers to the tournament. Freshman Ethan Fjell placed fourth at 132 and senior Carter Fjell finished fourth at 138.

Sophomore Kole Eickmeier (126) and 160-pound freshman Landon Sliva finished in sixth and fifth, respectively, just outside of a podium spot.

Shelby-Rising City finished seventh out of nine teams. David City won its home invite with 240.5 points and Milford came in second with 218.

Grady Belt

Belt started his day with a 22-second pin over Luke Walters of Malcolm before pinning Isaac Ruwe of Tekamah-Herman in 50 seconds. Belt finished the pool portion of the tournament with a 33-second pin against Jonny Medina of Schuyler.

In the semifinals, he defeated David City's Harley Eickmeier 8-3. Belt scored three takedowns in the first minute of the match and rode the rest of the period out to take a 6-2 lead.