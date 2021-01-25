Belt wins DC Invite

Shelby-Rising City junior Grady Belt added his third gold medal of the season on Friday at the David City Invite, going 5-0 at 145 pounds with three pins and two decisions.
Belt was one of three medalist for the Huskies, who only brought five wrestlers to the tournament. Freshman Ethan Fjell placed fourth at 132 and senior Carter Fjell finished fourth at 138.
Sophomore Kole Eickmeier (126) and 160-pound freshman Landon Sliva finished in sixth and fifth, respectively, just outside of a podium spot.
Shelby-Rising City finished seventh out of nine teams. David City won its home invite with 240.5 points and Milford came in second with 218.
Grady Belt
Belt started his day with a 22-second pin over Luke Walters of Malcolm before pinning Isaac Ruwe of Tekamah-Herman in 50 seconds. Belt finished the pool portion of the tournament with a 33-second pin against Jonny Medina of Schuyler.
In the semifinals, he defeated David City's Harley Eickmeier 8-3. Belt scored three takedowns in the first minute of the match and rode the rest of the period out to take a 6-2 lead.
Belt chose to start the second in neutral and scored a takedown 30 seconds in. He gave up one point for stalling later in the period. Eickmeier chose to start the third on top but wasn't able to turn Belt.
In the championship match, belt defeated Milford'sTrent Stauffer 2-1. Neither wrestled scored in the first period and Stauffer elected to start the second on bottom. He escape in only nine seconds but Belt secured a takedown with just 12 seconds left in the period. Belt chose to start the third on bottom and avoided being turned to his back.
Belt is now 28-3 on the season.
Ethan Fjell
Fjell was in a five-man round robin tournament where he went 1-3. He lost his opening match to No. 5 and 34-2 Eli Vondra, in round two to Josh Spatz of David City (12-5) and in round three to Ryan Payne of Centennial (35-8).
Fjell battled through adversity to win his last match, pinning Scott Marshall of Sutton in the second period.
Carter Fjell
Fjell started his day by pinning Ethan Underwood of David City four seconds into the second period. He followed that up with a 29-second pin against Myles Jones of Sutton and a 18-3 technical fall win over Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman.
In the semifinal he lost to Jack Chapman of Milford and fell to Jarrett Dodson of Centennial in the third-place match 6-1.
Kole Eickmeier
Eickmeier finished 2-3 on the day. He bounced back from losses in the first and second round to pin Brayden Johnson of of David City in the first period.
In the consolation semifinals he pinned Bryce Teut of Malcolm in 39 seconds before losing to Jesus Hernandez of Schuyler in the fifth-place match.
Landon Sliva
Sliva scored one takedown and three escapes but fell just short of finding a victory. His opponents had a combined record of 75-13.
Shelby-Rising City will be at the Central Valley Invite on Friday in its last regular-season tournament before competing in subdistricts on Feb. 6 and districts on Feb. 13.
