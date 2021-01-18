Belt wins gold at Malcolm

Shelby-Rising City wrestling was down to just four wrestlers on Saturday for the Malcolm Round Robin Tournament.
Despite the limited numbers, SRC competed well and went 7-7 in its 14 matches.
Grady Belt was the shining star for the Huskies, going 3-0 to win a gold medal. He opened the day with a 37-second pin against Cayden Witzel of Malcolm. He scored three takedowns in 20 seconds before the pin.
In round two be pinned Tekamah-Herman's Brady Braniff in 16 seconds. Belt scored a takedown four seconds into the match. He won gold via forfeit against Ty Kaup of West Point-Beemer. Belt's record sits at 22-6 after the weekend.
Landon Sliva finished 2-1 and was a runner-up. He pinned Ethan Johnson of Fairbury in the first period. Sliva scored a takedown 14 seconds into the match and pinned Johnson in 55 second.
In round two he pinned Elliott Robotham of Malcolm. Sliva took down Robotham 52 seconds into the match and secured the pin 31 seconds later.
He lost his last match of the day to Grant Lewandowski of Tri County. Sliva fought off Lewandowski gave up a takedown 43 seconds into the match. Lewandowski scored a three-point nearfall one minute later and got the pin with one second remaining. Sliva is now 16-13 on the season after Saturday.
Kole Eickmeier placed fourth at 126. He went 2-3. In the first round he pinned Joryean Sturm of Fairbury. He scored a takedown 32 seconds into the match but Sturm escaped with just over a minute remaining in the period. Eickmeier secured another takedown with 12 seconds left in the first and scored a two-point nearfall as time expired.
Eickmeier elected to start the second in neutral and scored his third takedown in 28 second. He scored a pin 30 seconds later.
In round four he pinned Bryce Teut of Malcolm in the first period. He scored a takedown 30 seconds in and turned Teut over for the pin 20 seconds later.
Ethan Fjell came in sixth place. He finished the tournament win two escapes and one takedown.
In the fifth-place match Fjell kept Bricen Wilke of Malcolm off the board in the first period but allowed an escape 30 seconds into the second period. Wilke scored a takedown 30 seconds later and was awarded a penalty point.
Fjell escaped with 15 seconds left in the period but was taken down again. He tried to rally and scored a takedown but gave up a reversal and was pinned 30 seconds later.
As a team, the Huskies finished in seventh place out of seven teams. Conestoga won the tournament, Malcolm finished in second, Fairbury took third, West Point-Beemer placed fourth, Tri County finished fifth and Tekamah-Herman took sixth.
Shelby-Rising City will be in action on Friday at the David City invite along with Centennial, East Butler, Malcolm, Milford, Sutton and Tekamah Herman.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net