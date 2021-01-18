Belt wins gold at Malcolm

Kole Eickmeier placed fourth at 126. He went 2-3. In the first round he pinned Joryean Sturm of Fairbury. He scored a takedown 32 seconds into the match but Sturm escaped with just over a minute remaining in the period. Eickmeier secured another takedown with 12 seconds left in the first and scored a two-point nearfall as time expired.

Eickmeier elected to start the second in neutral and scored his third takedown in 28 second. He scored a pin 30 seconds later.

In round four he pinned Bryce Teut of Malcolm in the first period. He scored a takedown 30 seconds in and turned Teut over for the pin 20 seconds later.

Ethan Fjell came in sixth place. He finished the tournament win two escapes and one takedown.

In the fifth-place match Fjell kept Bricen Wilke of Malcolm off the board in the first period but allowed an escape 30 seconds into the second period. Wilke scored a takedown 30 seconds later and was awarded a penalty point.

Fjell escaped with 15 seconds left in the period but was taken down again. He tried to rally and scored a takedown but gave up a reversal and was pinned 30 seconds later.