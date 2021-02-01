Belt wins silver at Central Valley

Shelby-Rising City's Grady Belt went 2-1 on Saturday at the Central Valley Invite to win a silver medal and improve to 32-4 on the season.
After receiving a bye to the quarterfinals he pinned Connor Johnson of Grand Island Central Catholic in under one minute. He defeated Kirby Smart of Fullerton 9-4 in the semifinals. Belt lost in the championship to Ruger Reimers of Palmer 5-2.
Belt wasn't the only Husky to win a medal. Landon Sliva placed fourth at 152.
He defeated Zane Kreikemeier of Anselmo-Merna 6-0 to advance to the semifinals but fell to Austin Rudolf of Neligh/Oakdale. Sliva bounced back to defeat Tye Stanton or Cambridge with a first-period pinfall before losing in the third-place match to Caden Reedy.
Carter Fjell went 2-2 but fell just short of a medal. He pinned Caden Coufal of Anselmo-Merna in 51 seconds and defeated Reece Jones of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 11-5 before losing two straight.
Ethan Fjell picked up one win at 132 when he pinned Trevor Jorges of Hi-Line in the third period.
SRC finished in 14th place out of 20 teams with 38 points. Neligh-Oakdale won the Invite with 187 points and Mullen came in second with 143.
Shelby-Rising City will be in action next when it hosts the Class D-1A subdistrict on Saturday.
The other teams in the subdistrict include Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Friend, Pender, Plainview, Scribner-Snyder, South Loup and Weeping Water.
Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net