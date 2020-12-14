Bergan stiffles Aquinas offense

The Aquinas boys kept pace with Archbishop Bergan in the first quarter of Saturday's road game and trailed only 16-15. But the Knights held the Monarchs to just 18 points the rest of the way en route to a 45-33 Knight victory.
Aquinas (2-1) struggled on defense at points allowing two players to score in double figures.
"I thought overall we played well," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "We knew we had to rebound the ball well against them to give ourselves a chance and we tied them in rebounds. We started out well offensively and hit some outside shots in the first quarter.
"After the first quarter, we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We weren’t attacking the greatest against their man to man defense. We weren’t being strong with the ball enough to give ourselves space to drive.
Payton Davis led the Monarchs in scoring with 12 points.
"The key things we need to work on is being strong with the ball, cutting hard, and picking for each other better. But there are things that I need to get better as well," Weiss said. "I need to be better at switching up our defenses. I stick to one defense too much and feel that we would benefit more if I switched defenses more often. Our 1-3-1 and man defense are good enough that we can switch between those defenses often so the other team doesn’t get too comfortable."
Fremont Bergan 64, Aquinas Girls 27: D-1 No. 4 Bergan ( 4-0) overpowered Aquinas (1-2) from the very beginning, leading 22-6 after the first quarter.
The Knights led 36-12 at halftime and 58-17 after three quarters.
"Bergan is an outstanding basketball team that will be playing on the last day of the season," head coach Nathan Wall said. "They really shot the ball well. We got off to a really poor start and we know that we need to practice better and cleaner to give us a chance to compete against great teams like this."
Madisen Jelinek led Aquinas with eight points and nine rebounds.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
