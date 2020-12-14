Bergan stiffles Aquinas offense

The Aquinas boys kept pace with Archbishop Bergan in the first quarter of Saturday's road game and trailed only 16-15. But the Knights held the Monarchs to just 18 points the rest of the way en route to a 45-33 Knight victory.

Aquinas (2-1) struggled on defense at points allowing two players to score in double figures.

"I thought overall we played well," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "We knew we had to rebound the ball well against them to give ourselves a chance and we tied them in rebounds. We started out well offensively and hit some outside shots in the first quarter.

"After the first quarter, we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We weren’t attacking the greatest against their man to man defense. We weren’t being strong with the ball enough to give ourselves space to drive.

Payton Davis led the Monarchs in scoring with 12 points.