Big to small, area fire departments staying safe amid COVID-19

Despite its small size, the volunteer-run Bellwood Fire Department is taking measures to ensure that first responders remain safe from COVID-19.
Fire Chief Matt Gangwish said that though the department has only had one medical call during the COVID-19 crisis, there are still protocols in place. Only necessary personnel respond to calls to limit exposure.
“Before we make contact with the patient, (dispatchers) will ask the COVID-19 questions,” he said.
Thanks to part to the low number of calls, the department still has a good stock of personal protection equipment (PPE); they also had a good supply of PPE items before the virus struck the nation.
“We’re trying to help everyone we can while keeping the community safe,” Gangwish said.
The Bellwood Fire Department’s coverage area encompasses the Village of Bellwood and from L Road to Highway 81.
The line of questioning is being utilized by several other area fire departments to gauge the potential level of exposure to the virus. Although a medical call may not be directly related to COVID-19, young healthy people may still be carrying the virus without displaying major symptoms.
“It’s so we go in with a full awareness of the situation,” explained Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller.
Schuyler Fire Chief Brad Sock noted that while responding to calls, only one person responds to the situation and evaluates the circumstances before the rest of the team arrives on the scene.
First responders at both Columbus and Schuyler wear full gear and are outfitted in PPE gear for medical calls.
“Our personnel has been trained through CHI Health on proper ways to put the gowns on and the proper ways to wear their PPE,” said Sock. “CHI has been a pretty big help to us, anyway. We get a lot of our information from them, and the East-Central District Health Department is helping us out, (too).”
Miller stressed the importance of maintaining the emergency health system through the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly preventing first responders from falling ill, preventing overuse of the system from non-emergencies and taking steps to ensure the health system isn’t overstrained.
Emergency services should be for just that – emergencies. Those who suspect they have COVID-19 don’t always need emergency transport services, Miller said. Those individuals should self-quarantine and contact their health care provider and the East-Central District Health Department. This is especially important as ambulances must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each use.
“We’ve actually had a reduction in calls and I think it’s because the East-Central District Health Department has been working to educate the public on the symptoms,” Miller said.
Additionally, first responders who are feeling ill are encouraged to stay home.
“Everybody knows what they’re supposed to do and go from there,” Sock said. “Let me know if they’re going to be out. If we have to get them tested, we will, but right now, stay at home if you feel sick. That means stay home. There’s so much difference in this deal, we really don’t know. It could be, ‘I don’t feel quite right today,’ where that could actually be it. Everybody’s symptoms are different, so until they figure out exactly what it is, it’s hard."
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
