Beau Anthony Hruska

Anthony and Kate Hruska are the parents of a son, Beau Anthony, born on April 21, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Beau weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces, and is welcomed home by brothers, Harrison (3) and Henry (1).

Grandparents are Mark and Janet Hruska of Ulysses, and Steve and Kathy Cleveland of Chadron.

Dax Thomas Luettel

Colton and Danielle (Divis) Luettel of Gresham, are the parents of a son, Dax Thomas, born on April 30, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Dax weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce, and is welcomed home by sister, Josie (1 1/2).

Grandparents are Tom and Judi Luettel of Gresham, and Russ and Bonnie Divis of David City.

Great-grandparents are Shirley Richter of Gresham, Marilyn Kobza of David City, Eugene and Darlene Divis of David City, and Flavian Luettel of Albion.

