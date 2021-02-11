Sutton Elizabeth Ratkovec

Cole and Carla (Palensky) Ratkovec, of David City, are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Elizabeth, born on Feb. 2, 2021.

Sutton weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces, and is welcomed home by sister, Rosalee (2).

Grandparents are Larry and Barb Ratkovec of Bruno, and Leonard T. Palensky Jr. and Loretta Palensky of David City.

Betty Kay Stuehmer

Brett and Rachel Stuehmer (Papa) of Rogers, are the parents of a daughter, Betty Kay, born on Feb. 5, 2021.

Betty weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, and is welcomed home by sister, Anna (3).

Grandparents are Keith and Diane Stuehmer of Lincoln, and Roy and Deb Papa of Bellwood.

Great-grandparents are Marv and Marge Papa of Bellwood, Stanley and the late Ethel Stuehmer of Hooper, the late Bob and Betty Glodowski of Rogers, and Elvin and Evelyn Niles of Fremont (late).

