Births
Births

Kyler John Rennan Raitt

Corinne and Dallas Raitt of David City, are the parents of a son, Kyler John, born on Nov. 2, 2020 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Kyler weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce, and is welcomed home by sister Kinsley, 13 months.

Grandparents are Jessica and Timmy Schmid of David City, and Jeff Raitt of Schuyler.

Great-grandparents are Jan and Dick Schmid of David City, and the late Ronda Adamy of David City.

Sutton Grace DeWispelare

Brittany (Kresha) and Seth DeWispelare of David City, are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Grace, born Nov. 4, 2020 at the Butler county Health Care Center. 

Sutton weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces, and is welcomed home by sisters Natalie (10) and Aubrie (7), and brother Koen (2).

Grandparents are Daniel and Rebecca Kresha of David City; Gery and Kathy DeWispelare of Davide City; and Gina and Steve Thompson of Octavia.

Great-grandparents are Carol Kresha of Osceola, Mary Lou Codr of David City, and Leonard DeWispelare of Schuyler.

