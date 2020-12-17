Layton James Worm

Derek and Megan (Hoeft) Worm of David City, are the parents of a son, Layton James, born Dec. 1, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.

Layton weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Grandparents are Scott and Sandy Hoeft of David City, and John and Diana Worm of David City.

Great-grandparents are Marci and Don Howe of David City, and Kenny Stara of Rising City.

Liam Donald Holland

Elizabeth Holland-Parker is the parent of a son, Liam Donald, born on Dec. 1, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.

Liam weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and is welcomed home by sisters Lexie (11) and Sofia (3), and brothers Elijah (9) and Caleb (7).

Grandparents are Rick and Judy Holland of Bellwood.

Great-grandparents are Don and Diane Birkel of Columbus, Phyllis Holland of Nebraska City, the late Evelyn Birkel and the late George Holland.

Charlotte Vera Prokupek

Madison E. Lee and Jackson P. Prokupek are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Vera, born on Dec. 4, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.