Layton James Worm
Derek and Megan (Hoeft) Worm of David City, are the parents of a son, Layton James, born Dec. 1, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.
Layton weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Scott and Sandy Hoeft of David City, and John and Diana Worm of David City.
Great-grandparents are Marci and Don Howe of David City, and Kenny Stara of Rising City.
Liam Donald Holland
Elizabeth Holland-Parker is the parent of a son, Liam Donald, born on Dec. 1, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.
Liam weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces, and is welcomed home by sisters Lexie (11) and Sofia (3), and brothers Elijah (9) and Caleb (7).
Grandparents are Rick and Judy Holland of Bellwood.
Great-grandparents are Don and Diane Birkel of Columbus, Phyllis Holland of Nebraska City, the late Evelyn Birkel and the late George Holland.
Charlotte Vera Prokupek
Madison E. Lee and Jackson P. Prokupek are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Vera, born on Dec. 4, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.
Charlotte weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Mike Lee of Columbus, Patti Lee-Smith of David City, Linda Nickeson of Columbus, and Patrick Prokupek of Omaha.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Ginny Lee of Valentine, Earl and Sandy Sayer of North Platte, Frank and Donna Laska of Columbus.
Mason Elliot Kovar
Lindsey (Lesoing) Kovar and Evan Kovar of David City, are the parents of a son, Mason Elliot, born Dec. 9, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center.
Mason weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Sharon and Karl Kovar of David City, and Cindy Lesoing of Lincoln.
Great-grandparents are Marcel and Arlene Kovar of David City, Catherine Novacek of Schuyler, and Janet Lesoing of Lincoln.
