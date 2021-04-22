Keegan James Phillips

Martin and Kelsey Phillips (Papa) of Stromsburg, are the parents of a son, Keegan James, born on April 14, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Keegan weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.

Grandparents are Karen and Terry Papa of Linwood, and Pat and Sheri Phillips of Rising City.

Great-grandparents are Jim and Yvonne Morbach of Bellwood; Betty and the late Harold Phillips of David City; the late Gilbert and Jeanie Papa of David City; and the late Edward and Shirley Wagner of Winnetoon.

Sutton Lucille Kubik

Zach and Daryl (Clark) Kubik are the parents of a daughter, Sutton Lucille, born April 12, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.

Sutton weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces, and is welcomed home by brother Creighton (16 months).

Grandparents are Ron and Lisa Palensky of Ceresco; Willard Clark of Ashland; and Roger and Tracy Kubik of Greenwood.

Blake Thomas Fiala

William Fiala III and Samantha (Phillips) Fiala are the parents of a son, Blake Thomas, born on April 16, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center.