Blue River Some questions, some answers

Schoenrock started a few games last fall and started to show consistency at the plate, late in the year.

"That's a good core," he said. "There's been good senior leadership there."

Blue River finished last season with a record of 10-18, and while Jahde is hoping to match and exceed that number, he said the final record won't be the only measure of success.

The youthfulness of the Panthers could lead to some growing pains early in the season. Yet, with the right approach, Jahde expects more ups than downs.

"When it comes down to it, how much are you improving as the season goes on?" Jahde asked. "If you're the same team at the end of the season, that you were at the very beginning of the year, I don't think you were very successful then.

"It's not always going to show up on the scoreboard by any means, but you definitely can see. People that know the game will be able to see it. Sometimes you do just have to look past that scoreboard."

The Panthers start the season at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular at Schuyler in which Twin River will also be in attendance.

Blue River's home opener is at 6:40 on Monday against North Bend Central.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

