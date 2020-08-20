Blue River Some questions, some answers

Blue River softball head coach Greg Jahde enters the 2020 season with several unknowns after losing 10 seniors to graduation last year.
The Panthers have 20 girls out this season, but only six upperclassmen. What Blue River can become is likely a work in progress.
"There's a lot of question marks," Jahde said. "There's a lot of holes to fill since we lost 10 seniors last year."
The one area that isn't a question mark is pitching and catching.
Senior pitcher Allie Neujahr and senior catcher Kira Pavlik provide consistency as battery mates and expected contributors at the plate.
"Other then that, I think we will be strong at the corners," Jahde said. "Up the middle and in the outfield is where our question marks lay. I think we got some girls that will be able to fill them, but only time is going to tell on that."
The other two seniors out for the Panthers are Taylor Hayes, who is slated to play third base or short stop, and Natalie Martensen, who will be the lone returner in the outfield.
Blue River will only have two juniors out this season - Carissa Schoenrock and Cassandra Ziemba.
After moving around positions early in the year as a sophomore, Ziemba found her role at first base. Jahde plans to make her the permanent starter there this fall.
Schoenrock started a few games last fall and started to show consistency at the plate, late in the year.
"That's a good core," he said. "There's been good senior leadership there."
Blue River finished last season with a record of 10-18, and while Jahde is hoping to match and exceed that number, he said the final record won't be the only measure of success.
The youthfulness of the Panthers could lead to some growing pains early in the season. Yet, with the right approach, Jahde expects more ups than downs.
"When it comes down to it, how much are you improving as the season goes on?" Jahde asked. "If you're the same team at the end of the season, that you were at the very beginning of the year, I don't think you were very successful then.
"It's not always going to show up on the scoreboard by any means, but you definitely can see. People that know the game will be able to see it. Sometimes you do just have to look past that scoreboard."
The Panthers start the season at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular at Schuyler in which Twin River will also be in attendance.
Blue River's home opener is at 6:40 on Monday against North Bend Central.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
