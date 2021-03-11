Bohac leads Tigers in rollercoaster season

East Butler wrestling battled through the ups and down of a hectic season that included COVID-19, multiple injuries and weather-related issues.
Despite adversity behind nearly every turn, the Tigers sent five of their nine active wrestlers to the state tournament where three earned medals including sophomore Lane Bohac wrestling for gold.
"The team did a good job of staying focused throughout these distractions and worked hard to achieve their goals," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "We knew going in that we gained some good experience last season with returning six state qualifiers from the previous year."
With a smaller roster, East Butler struggled in duals. Wins included High Plains and North Bend to go with four losses.
The Tigers finished runner-up in the Crossroads Conference tournament and their subdistrict tournament. They also finished fourth at the Osceola Invite, the Fillmore Central Invite, the David City Invite and the district tournament.
Michael Polivka made it to state at 126 pounds. He finished the year with a 20-15 record.
"He was another team member who battled through some injuries," Glasshoff said. "He was able to qualify for state after some knee issues at both subdistricts and districts. After his first match as state, his knee was swelling up so much that the training staff did not want him to continue in the tournament. I was proud of the way he battled through the pain and showed good team leadership as a senior."
Luke Polivika made it to state as a freshman at 120 pounds. He went 26-11 on the season.
"He had a great year and really impressed his coaches with his abilities, and we look forward to his improvements in the upcoming years," Glasshoff said. "He as just a few seconds away in the heartbreak round at state from getting a medal."
Junior Trevin Brecka placed fifth at 160. He finished the year 27-12.
"He battled some tough competition all year and became better because of it," Glasshoff said. "It seemed like each meet he was facing rated wrestlers and returning state medalists. This competition made him better, and he was able to place fifth at state. Even with all his success of medaling twice at state, he is very coachable and is looking to learn and get better with each match."
Sophomore Reece Kocian placed third at 106 after finishing with a 36-4 record. This was his second year qualifying for state.
"Last season he was able to qualify for state, but battled all season being undersized, even at 106,"Glasshoff said. "This season he was able to be at the correct weight and he used his experiences from last year and was able to make the most of it. He placed third at state after a disappointing loss in the semifinals. We look forward to his next two seasons and can’t wait to see all the things he can accomplish."
Bohac led the East Butler team at 113 pounds and came one win away from a state title. He finished the tear with a 31-6 record.
"Lane Bohac made it to the state finals this season as a sophomore and earned the right to walk in the parade of champions, one of the cooler things a high school student can do in sports," Glasshoff said. "Lane was runner-up at 113 pounds and had a great season. Making the finals was not just luck, he earned his way there and will use his experiences this season to lead our team during the next two seasons."
