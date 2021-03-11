Bohac leads Tigers in rollercoaster season

Luke Polivika made it to state as a freshman at 120 pounds. He went 26-11 on the season.

"He had a great year and really impressed his coaches with his abilities, and we look forward to his improvements in the upcoming years," Glasshoff said. "He as just a few seconds away in the heartbreak round at state from getting a medal."

Junior Trevin Brecka placed fifth at 160. He finished the year 27-12.

"He battled some tough competition all year and became better because of it," Glasshoff said. "It seemed like each meet he was facing rated wrestlers and returning state medalists. This competition made him better, and he was able to place fifth at state. Even with all his success of medaling twice at state, he is very coachable and is looking to learn and get better with each match."

Sophomore Reece Kocian placed third at 106 after finishing with a 36-4 record. This was his second year qualifying for state.