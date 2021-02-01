Bohac wins another gold

East Butler's 113 pounder, Lane Bohac, went 4-0 on Saturday at the Plainview Invite to win another gold medal and improve his record to 23-5 on the season.

He pinned Tyler Gleason of O'Neil St. Mary's in 50 seconds in his first match, pinned Zach McManigal of Wayne 42 seconds into the second period of his next match, pinned Braydon Olson of West Holt in 41 seconds of his third match and defeated Hudson Barger of Crofton-Bloomfield 7-5 in his final match.

Bohac scored two takedowns and three escapes in his final match.

"This was our first year competing at the Plainview invite," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "It was good to see quite a few new teams. Of the 17 teams that were competing in the invite, we had only seen three of them at other meets. We did a good job of being aggressive today and wrestled tough.

"We were looking to get some momentum going into the next two weeks with subdistricts and districts. I think we did that. We are battling a few injuries, and we hope to be able to get some of those back before this coming Saturday. Our goal for this week is to get people back to competing and push as many through to districts that we can."