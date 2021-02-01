Bohac wins another gold

East Butler's 113 pounder, Lane Bohac, went 4-0 on Saturday at the Plainview Invite to win another gold medal and improve his record to 23-5 on the season.
He pinned Tyler Gleason of O'Neil St. Mary's in 50 seconds in his first match, pinned Zach McManigal of Wayne 42 seconds into the second period of his next match, pinned Braydon Olson of West Holt in 41 seconds of his third match and defeated Hudson Barger of Crofton-Bloomfield 7-5 in his final match.
Bohac scored two takedowns and three escapes in his final match.
"This was our first year competing at the Plainview invite," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "It was good to see quite a few new teams. Of the 17 teams that were competing in the invite, we had only seen three of them at other meets. We did a good job of being aggressive today and wrestled tough.
"We were looking to get some momentum going into the next two weeks with subdistricts and districts. I think we did that. We are battling a few injuries, and we hope to be able to get some of those back before this coming Saturday. Our goal for this week is to get people back to competing and push as many through to districts that we can."
Luke Polivka and Trevin Brecka won silvers at 120 and 160, respectively, Reece Kocian earned a bronze at 106 and Reid Glasshoff finished in sixth at 138.
East Butler finished eighth out of 17 teams. Crofton-Bloomfield won the tournament
Tigers finish second in Crossroads Conference Tournament
East Butler finished just short of winning a conference title on Jan. 27 at its home gym but fell just short to Cross County/Osceola.
"We competed Wednesday night at the Crossroads conference meet at home," Glasshoff said. "Overall, numbers were low in this conference. Due to the snowstorm, one team couldn’t make it, so numbers were even lower. We were able to place second as a team. It was rough coming off of two snow days and trying to make weight and compete. Even though the numbers are low, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some good competition. As I told our kids, don’t take the tournament lightly, because that is when a quality opponent can beat you."
Kocian, Bohac and Polivka all won gold medals.
Kocian finished 2-0 with two pins over Tyler Shopup of Cross County/Osceola. He pinned him in the first period in the first match and the second period in the second match.
Bohac was the only wrestler in the 113-pound bracket.
Polivka pinned Jackson Huls of Meridian in his first match with 35 seconds remaining in the third period and pinned Colton Kirby of Cross County/Osceola with 11 seconds remaining in the first period.
Michael Polivka went 1-1 to win a silver at 126, Brecka finished 1-1 at 160 to earn a silver at 160 and Joshua Christian placed second at 195.
Kyle Heise earned a bronze at 145 and Reid Glasshoff placed fourth at 138.
East Butler will be in action next at the Class D-3B subdistrict in Brainard. The other teams in attendance will be Cambridge, Creighton, Harvard, Hastings St. Cecilia, Howells-Dodge, Johnson County Central, Neligh-Oakdale, Sandhills/Thedford and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
