Bone Creek Museum reopening June 3

The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art plans to reopen to visitors on June 3. This reopening is in concert with the Nebraska Tourism Passport Program and with the approval of the Four Corners Health Department.
In order to provide the safest experience possible for all visitors, the museum will be implementing several new regulations for all guests. These include limiting the number of visitors to the museum to 10 persons at one time, cleaning high traffic surfaces between groups and offering hand soap and sanitizer at the museum.
The museum’s gallery attendant will wear a cloth mask to aid in the protection of visitors. At this time, they are not requiring visitors to wear cloth masks during visits; however, it is highly encouraged by the CDC for safety.
“While we have made efforts to make much of our exhibition content available online, we recognize the eagerness of visitors to experience exhibitions in person and are working to make that possible in the safest way,” Gabrielle Comte, gallery manager, said. “Importantly, we ask that anyone with known risk of exposure to COVID-19 refrain from visiting at this time.”
The museum will be open Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open on the weekends by pre-scheduled appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled within the follow timeframes: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Bone Creek will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Because the situation of the pandemic is constantly evolving, the museum may make changes at any time to its public access. For the most up to date information and to schedule a weekend visit, please call Bone Creek at 402-367-4488.
Current exhibitions can be previewed at www.bonecreek.org.
