Bostelman talks looking into power outages

Last month’s cold temperatures resulted in historic power outages across the state. I introduced LR48 to begin the process of looking into what happened and why. The Natural Resource Committee held our hearing looking into the circumstances and practices that led to the blackouts. During the hearing, the Committee spent over five and a half hours hearing testimony from the CEO’s of NPPD, OPPD, LES, the COO of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and the general manager of BPPD.

The committee recognizes the significant impacts that the events had across Nebraska, and discussed all aspects of the power outages and rolling blackouts, why they happened, and what can be done in the future to prevent them. Addressing this issue needs to be a priority of not only the Legislature, it also needs to be priority of public power in this state. No Nebraskan should have to face blackouts esp. when our can state produce more energy than it consumes.

LB 397, was heard in the Judiciary Committee this week. The bill requires DMV to establish an online vehicle insurance verification system that is to be updated daily by insurers. Thus providing insurance information on private passenger motor vehicles allowing law enforcement and the DMV the ability to verify insurance validity.