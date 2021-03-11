Bostelman talks looking into power outages

Last month’s cold temperatures resulted in historic power outages across the state. I introduced LR48 to begin the process of looking into what happened and why. The Natural Resource Committee held our hearing looking into the circumstances and practices that led to the blackouts. During the hearing, the Committee spent over five and a half hours hearing testimony from the CEO’s of NPPD, OPPD, LES, the COO of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and the general manager of BPPD.
The committee recognizes the significant impacts that the events had across Nebraska, and discussed all aspects of the power outages and rolling blackouts, why they happened, and what can be done in the future to prevent them. Addressing this issue needs to be a priority of not only the Legislature, it also needs to be priority of public power in this state. No Nebraskan should have to face blackouts esp. when our can state produce more energy than it consumes.
LB 397, was heard in the Judiciary Committee this week. The bill requires DMV to establish an online vehicle insurance verification system that is to be updated daily by insurers. Thus providing insurance information on private passenger motor vehicles allowing law enforcement and the DMV the ability to verify insurance validity.
I introduced this bill after constituents have contacted me about similar situations that occurred to them. In one instance their son was involved in a car accident. The other party involved provided proof of insurance at the scene, but after further investigation was not insured. This bill would provide law enforcement with a useful tool to verify a motorist’s insurance at the scene, in order to avoid complications at a later time.
The Judiciary Committee also held a joint hearing for LB85, a bill I introduced and one of Senator Clements’ bills, LB244 which I am co-sponsoring. Both of these bills address concealed handgun permit (CHP) renewals. Unlike renewals for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations with the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is not required to send reminders for concealed handgun permits, nor is there a grace period.
LB85 requires the NSP to send a renewal notice to CHP holders four months prior to the expiration of their permit. This is intended to help prevent people from unknowingly violating the law by continuing to carry a concealed handgun with an expired permit. In addition, time and costs associated with the renewal process for both the permit holder and NSP. LB244 allows for a 30-day grace period after the expiration of a CHP to renew the permit without going through the entire initial application process again.
The legislature concludes public hearings and moves into full-day floor debate next week. I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.