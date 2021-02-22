Boys Hoops Wrap: Aquinas ends regular season with win

Kyle Napier hit two big buckets, Tylen Jakub had another and the Aquinas Catholic boys held off rival Columbus Scotus for a 62-49 win in the regular season finale on Friday.

The Monarchs had a five-point lead at the start of the fourth when Napier scored at the rim, hit a 3 and Jakub hit another. Davis had a field goal as well and went 6 for 6 from the line as Aquinas was 7 for 10 in the final eight minutes.

Napier finished the game with 22 points and Davis scored 21.

The Monarchs trailed by five points after the first quarter but tied the game at 22-22 by halftime. The Shamrocks tried to keep pace but only managed to score 27 in the second half.

Aquinas also lost to Grand Island Central Catholic 65-31 on Feb. 16. The Monarchs end the regular season with a 10-12 record and opened subdistrict play Tuesday at Wahoo against North Bend.

Huskies defeat Tigers