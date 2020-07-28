Butler County youth shines at state games

Butler County youth had a strong performance at the Cornhusker State Games July 18 in Lincoln.
Faith Samek, a fifth grader at St. Mary's, won three gold medals in the 9-10 year-old division for the 100-meter, 400-meter and long jump.
Kambri Andel of David City placed first in the 400, first in the long jump and second in the 100 in the 11-12 year-old division.
Camden Dewispelare of Rising City also won three medals, placing second in the 400, third in the 100 and third in the 200.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!