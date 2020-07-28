You are the owner of this article.
Butler County youth shines at state games
FaithSamek1

Faith Samek poses with her three gold medals from the Cornhusker State Games. 

Butler County youth had a strong performance at the Cornhusker State Games July 18 in Lincoln. 

Faith Samek, a fifth grader at St. Mary's, won three gold medals in the 9-10 year-old division for the 100-meter, 400-meter and long jump. 

Kambri Andel of David City placed first in the 400, first in the long jump and second in the 100 in the 11-12 year-old division. 

Camden Dewispelare of Rising City also won three medals, placing second in the 400, third in the 100 and third in the 200. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

Camden Dewispelare

Camden Dewispelare, left, crosses the finish line at the Cornhusker State Games. Dewispelare collected three medals in the Games.
Camden Dewispelare 2

Camden Dewispelare prepares to run in the Corn Husker State Games on July 18. 
Kambri Andel 2

Kambri Andel jumps into the sandpit during the long jump at the Cornhusker State Games. Andel collected three medals including gold in the long jump.
Kambri Andel

Kambri Andel poses with her medals at the Cornhusker State Games. 
