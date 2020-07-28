Butler County youth shines at state games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butler County youth had a strong performance at the Cornhusker State Games July 18 in Lincoln.

Faith Samek, a fifth grader at St. Mary's, won three gold medals in the 9-10 year-old division for the 100-meter, 400-meter and long jump.

Kambri Andel of David City placed first in the 400, first in the long jump and second in the 100 in the 11-12 year-old division.

Camden Dewispelare of Rising City also won three medals, placing second in the 400, third in the 100 and third in the 200.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.