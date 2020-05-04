Butler County's Relay for Life seeing changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Butler County Relay for Life is being revamped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team members are accepting donations for and will be displaying luminaria at their homes or supporters can display them at their houses from June 8 to July 8.

Those wanting to give to the American Cancer Society can do so by dedicating a luminaria in memory of someone lost to cancer or in honor of someone still fighting or who has beaten the disease. Luminarias can be purchased for a free will donation by a Butler County Relay for Life committee member or team member.

The Luminaria Ceremony symbolizes the hope and perseverance with which those affected by cancer continue to fight.

The American Cancer Society uses donations to

*Support innovative cancer research, lifesaving screenings and treatment by offering 24/7 Lifeline for free, comprehensive cancer information, patient navigators, health insurance information, clinical trial matching or just a friendly ear

*Provide crucial patient care programs like Hope Lodge which offers patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when treatment is far from home

The fundraiser also helps brings survivors and their caregivers together, as well as remember loved ones lost to cancer.

