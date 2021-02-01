CRC Tournament Hoops Recap: Slow start dooms East Butler

East Butler boys basketball fell behind 25-5 to Cross County in the first quarter of Thursday's Crossroads Conference Tournament semifinal game in Stromsburg and never recovered. Class C-2 No. 3 Cross County moved onto the conference title game 63-43.
"Horrendous first quarter filled with silly turnovers and missed shots doomed us from the get go," head coach Greg Jahde said. "After that, we pretty much played even with them. We battled but would like to have seen what might have happened if we had played better in the first quarter."
Both teams scored 14 in the second quarter, and the Cougars stretched their lead to 51-25 by the end of the third. East Butler outscored Cross County 18-13 in the final eight minutes.
Alex Pierce led East Butler with 13 points, Josh Malina scored 10, Collin Bouc finished with seven, Dillon DeWitt finished with six, Malcolm Maxwell totaled four, Ryan Sullivan tallied two and Carson Borgman contributed one.
Pierce led the team with eight rebounds, Borgman dished out five assists and Malina swiped three steals.
Tiger girls commit 20 turnovers in loss
East Butler trailed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS) by only one point after the first quarter on Thursday but 20 turnovers allowed the Eagles to pull away over the next three quarters in a 51-36 CRC Tournament quarterfinal game.
BDS led 32-24 at halftime and 46-32 by the end of the third. The Eagles outscored the Tigers 12-4 by the end of the fourth.
Aerts scored led the team with 10 points, Rigatuso scored nine, Bongers added six, Sullivan finished with five and junior Nicole Buresh and Haney each tallied three.
Turnovers haunt Husky girls
Shelby-Rising City girls basketball turned the ball over 21 times in a 48-29 loss to Cross County in a Jan. 28 Crossroads Conference Tournament semifinal game played in Osceola.
SRC shot 7 of 26 from the field compared to 19 of 46 for Cross County.
Allie Neujhar recorded a double-double after scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Neujahr hit three 3s.
Alex Larmon scored four points, Ava Larmon added three, Maddie Hopwood totaled three, Caydee Bauers finished with three and Rylie Carter tallied two. Neujahr also blocked a team-high three shots.
Wingard posts double-double in heartbreaker
The Shelby-Rising City boys were bounced from the conference tournament on Jan. 28 in a one-point loss to McCool Junction 46-45.
Senior Colin Wingard led the team with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He also dished out a team-high three assists.
It was a back-and-forth affair the entire game. The teams were tied 8-8 after the first 18-18 at halftime and 28-28 entering the fourth.
McCool Junction sank a pair of free throws to take a late four-point lead but Wingard gave his team life with a three-point play.
The Mustangs missed the front end of a one-and-one and Wingard grabbed a rebound and threw an outlet pass head to a teammate. A last-second shot rimmed out and McCool Junction held on for the win.
