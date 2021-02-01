CRC Tournament Hoops Recap: Slow start dooms East Butler

East Butler boys basketball fell behind 25-5 to Cross County in the first quarter of Thursday's Crossroads Conference Tournament semifinal game in Stromsburg and never recovered. Class C-2 No. 3 Cross County moved onto the conference title game 63-43.

"Horrendous first quarter filled with silly turnovers and missed shots doomed us from the get go," head coach Greg Jahde said. "After that, we pretty much played even with them. We battled but would like to have seen what might have happened if we had played better in the first quarter."

Both teams scored 14 in the second quarter, and the Cougars stretched their lead to 51-25 by the end of the third. East Butler outscored Cross County 18-13 in the final eight minutes.

Alex Pierce led East Butler with 13 points, Josh Malina scored 10, Collin Bouc finished with seven, Dillon DeWitt finished with six, Malcolm Maxwell totaled four, Ryan Sullivan tallied two and Carson Borgman contributed one.

Pierce led the team with eight rebounds, Borgman dished out five assists and Malina swiped three steals.

Tiger girls commit 20 turnovers in loss