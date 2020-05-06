Cruise Night to honor seniors

To help honor high school seniors missing out on a traditional high school graduation due to COVID-19, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce is holding a special Cruise Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cruise Nights have become a popular way to get out of the house during quarantine in Butler County and beyond, but Friday’s event will be a special nod to those graduating from area schools.
“We’re trying to do two things at once, the thank you to the seniors and the cruise night behind it,” said Todd DeWisepelare, president of the chamber’s board of directors.
Although residents are welcome to go out for a drive around town like a typical Cruise Night, seniors will be situated at the fairgrounds in their decorated vehicles. As of Monday morning, more than 50 seniors were planning on participating. Schools include David City Public, Aquinas, East Butler Public and Shelby-Rising City Public.
“They’ll have their vehicles decorated,” DeWisepelare said. “Kind of like their own little party they’d have at their house after the graduation ceremony. They’ll be at the back of their vehicle or in the back of their pick-up. You’ll see lawn chairs, coolers, tents, all kinds of stuff they’ll have and the people can drive up and honk, wave, do whatever they want.”
The vehicles will be spaced 1-feet apart. Visitors will enter at the north entrance and exit to the east.
Residents taking part in Cruise Night are also encouraged to take advantage of local restaurants and convenience stores. Visitors are asked to limit themselves to one family per vehicle per social distancing standards.
“(We’re) trying to get people to help our restaurants and convenience stores and gas stations (while getting) out of the house for an hour or two and then, as they’re doing that, recognize all the seniors that have put in the time and effort that are never going to get a ceremony for their accomplishments,” DeWisepelare noted. “This will be their ceremony. We’re not trying to take the place of the schools, we’re just trying to offer something else for the kids.”
A rain date for the event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools are making plans to still honor those who are graduating.
Cortney Couch, principal at David City Public, said an online ceremony will be held in place of an in-person event.
Seniors picked up their caps and gowns in April and have completed, one at a time, a photoshoot. The individual shots were combined into one group photo. Currently being recorded are the traditional speeches given at commencement ceremonies, and videos of students receiving their diplomas were also filmed.
Couch said these elements will be incorporated into the virtual ceremony which will be held May 16 at 1 p.m., when the traditional commencement had been scheduled. Seniors will be able to download and save the ceremony as a keepsake. A parade will follow at 2:30 p.m., led by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Aquinas has rescheduled its commencement to June 1; two seniors will be leaving for the military the following day.
“We’re trying to do something for them before they leave,” Principal Dave McMahon said.
Only the seniors and parents will be allowed to attend the ceremony. Because the graduating class is small, there should be enough room for seniors and their families to be spread out from their fellow classmates.
“First they would be screened before they could come in,” McMahon said.
In place of the usual handshake and diploma hand-off, seniors will pick up their diploma from a table.
But, McMahon noted that the school’s plans may change as current Directed Health Measures expire May 31. If needed, commencement could be pushed back to July or August.
“Everything we do is up to the health measures the governor puts out and approved by Four Corners Health Department,” McMahon said. “We’re hoping to be able to do that (the ceremony).”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
