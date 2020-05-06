Cruise Night to honor seniors

Residents taking part in Cruise Night are also encouraged to take advantage of local restaurants and convenience stores. Visitors are asked to limit themselves to one family per vehicle per social distancing standards.

“(We’re) trying to get people to help our restaurants and convenience stores and gas stations (while getting) out of the house for an hour or two and then, as they’re doing that, recognize all the seniors that have put in the time and effort that are never going to get a ceremony for their accomplishments,” DeWisepelare noted. “This will be their ceremony. We’re not trying to take the place of the schools, we’re just trying to offer something else for the kids.”

A rain date for the event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools are making plans to still honor those who are graduating.

Cortney Couch, principal at David City Public, said an online ceremony will be held in place of an in-person event.

Seniors picked up their caps and gowns in April and have completed, one at a time, a photoshoot. The individual shots were combined into one group photo. Currently being recorded are the traditional speeches given at commencement ceremonies, and videos of students receiving their diplomas were also filmed.