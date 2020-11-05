David City attorney selected for Bar Foundation’s 2020 Class of Fellows

LINCOLN -- James M. Egr of David City is one of 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges named to the 2020 Class of Fellows of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, Foundation President Steve Guenzel has announced.
Egr is with the law firm of Egr Birkel & Wollmer. He practices in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, real estate and business, Social Security disability and municipal law.
He is the City Attorney for David City and legal counsel for the Nebraska Volunteer Firefighters Association. He also is a member of the Butler County Hospital Board and recently retired from the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Board after 25 years of service. He is an ex officio Board member of the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Education Center.
Egr, who was reared on a farm near Prague, received his B.A. in 1971 and his J.D. in 1973, both from Creighton University. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.
Egr is among 30 Nebraska lawyers and judges who will be inducted as members of the Class of 2020 Bar Foundation Fellows. They will join some 800 colleagues who have been chosen for this prestigious honor over the past five decades. Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation.
There are tentative plans to induct the new Fellows at the Bar Foundation’s 33rd Annual Fellows Dinner in Spring 2021.
The Nebraska State Bar Foundation was incorporated in 1963 as a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization to serve as the philanthropic arm of Nebraska’s legal profession. The Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through innovative and creative programs directed toward the improvement of the administration of justice and the fulfillment of the American vision of equal justice for all. Learn more about the Foundation at www.nebarfnd.org.
