David City dominates at Valentine Duals

David City wrestling closed the pre-holiday schedule with a long trip out west and made all the miles worth it at the Valentine Invite on Friday and Saturday.

The Scouts went 8-1 in duals with the only loss coming to Winner, South Dakota.

"We performed really well," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Our goal with going to Valentine was to go up there and get as many matches and mat time as we could and not just forfeits and hand raises but as many matches as we could and quality matches that would push our guys."

Senior James Escamilla (220 pounds) was perfect start to finish, going 9-0 with all his wins coming via first-period pinfall. He has pinned 17 opponents in a row.

"He was definitely very good last year but he's definitely gotten better," Thiem said.

Dylan Vodicka also went 9-0 at 182 with five pins, a technical fall, two major decisions and a decision. His biggest win came against Class A No. 1 Gavyn Brauer of North Platte. He defeated Brauer 10-2.