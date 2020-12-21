David City dominates at Valentine Duals

David City wrestling closed the pre-holiday schedule with a long trip out west and made all the miles worth it at the Valentine Invite on Friday and Saturday.
The Scouts went 8-1 in duals with the only loss coming to Winner, South Dakota.
"We performed really well," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Our goal with going to Valentine was to go up there and get as many matches and mat time as we could and not just forfeits and hand raises but as many matches as we could and quality matches that would push our guys."
Senior James Escamilla (220 pounds) was perfect start to finish, going 9-0 with all his wins coming via first-period pinfall. He has pinned 17 opponents in a row.
"He was definitely very good last year but he's definitely gotten better," Thiem said.
Dylan Vodicka also went 9-0 at 182 with five pins, a technical fall, two major decisions and a decision. His biggest win came against Class A No. 1 Gavyn Brauer of North Platte. He defeated Brauer 10-2.
Jake Ingwersen went undefeated at heavyweight, winning nine matches. He won five by pin, two by forfeit and two by decision.
Zach Bongers went 7-2 with matches at 120 and 113. He pinned four opponents.
Simon Schindler went 6-2 at 120 and 126. He pinned two opponents and techfalled one. Harley Eickmeier went 7-2 at 145 and 152 with five pins. Clayton Harris finished 8-1 at 152 and 160 with two pins. Tre Daro finished 8-1 at 170 with five pins.
On day one, David City defeated Hershey 60-9, Amherst 60-25, Minden 50-25, Valentine 54-22 and Ord 52-22.
On Saturday, David City lost to Winner 53-17 but bounced back to defeat Lexington 37-33, North Platte 38-37 and Cozad 65-12.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!