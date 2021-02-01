David City falls short at SNC

David City wrestling was looking for its 10th straight Southern Nebraska Conference tournament victory but fell two points short to Milford on Saturday, leaving the Scouts slightly disappointed.
David City has defeated Milford in two duals and one tournament this year already.
"This would have been our 10th year in a row of winning conference," David City head coach Tahner Thiem said. "We won the conference nine years in a row and this would have been 10. We came up just two points short. That in itself was a little bit of a disappointment. Ten would have been a great number."
Despite coming up short as a group, several Scouts had top performances individually. David City finished with nine wrestlers in the championship round and saw all of them win either a gold or bronze medal.
Zach Bongers (113), Simon Schindler (120), Clayton Harris (152), Tre Daro (170), Dylan Vodicka (182) and James Escamilla (220) all came home with gold medals and Josh Spatz (132), Harley Eickmeier (145) and Jake Ingwersen (285) all finished in third.
"Six of our guys won the tournament and then three of our guys wrestled for third or fourth," Thiem said. "I was really happy with the way we wrestled the final round. We got bonus points, too. A lot of our guys got pins in the finals. The guys that were still left alive wrestling did everything they could, I thought, to win the tournament.
"It was disappointing losing the tournament but the nine guys that got a medal really did everything they could."
Bongers went 3-0 with three pins in under 45 seconds. Schindler went 2-0 with two pins.
Harris went 3-0 with one pin, a 5-1 decision over Zander Baker of Wilber-Clatonia and a 13-3 major decision over Carter Springer of Milford. Daro, Vodicka and Escamilla all went 3-0 with three pins.
Spatz started the tournament with a first-period pinfall but lost 8-4 in the semifinals. He bounced back to pin Jordan Marsh of Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation semifinals before defeating Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central 12-2 in the third-place match.
Harley Eickmeier started his day with a 15-2 major decision over Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central before stumbling in the semifinals to Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central. He bounced back to pin Tyler Everhart of Superior in the consolation semifinals and defeated Trent Stauffer of Milford 5-2 in the third-place match.
Ingwersen pinned Trey Lyon of Milford in just 22 seconds but lost to Payton Christiancy of Superior in the semifinals. He bounced back to pin Deitrick Baker of Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation semifinals and defeated Kazz Hyson of Fairbury, 2-1 in the third-place match.
"Harley Eickmeier has really been wrestling well," Thiem said. Another individual performance that was really good was Zach Bongers and Simon Schindler. Both were in pretty tough weights and both looked really good, and really sharp. Clayton Harris has been wrestling really, really well. Those are the guys that really stick out to me."
Thiem is hoping the disappointment of falling just short of 10 straight conference titles acts as motivation for David City. Many Scouts still have high team and individual goals for the state tournament.
"I think that's the way we're going to look at it," Thiem said. "Sometimes the blessing comes in disguises, and we have to stay focused and ready to go. I think they'll use it as a motivator more than anything else. It should anyway."
David City dominates North Bend Central on Senior Night
David City won nine matches Jan. 28 against North Bend Central on senior night to win 66-12. North Bend Central received one forfeit and won one match.
After NBC won via forfeit at 195, Escamilla tied the dual at 6-6 with a pin over Demarius Bosveld in the first period. Ingwersen took the lead after pinning Jace Owen with 15 seconds remaining in the first period.
Kendall Schindler received a forfeit at 106, Bongers pinned Dominic Conway in one minute at 113, Simon Schindler received a forfeit at 120, Ethan Zegers pinned Ethan Norton in 34 seconds at 126, Spatz pinned Zachary Mullally in the first period at 132, Ethan Underwood defeated Jaden Smith 8-1, Eickmeier pinned Colin Rhynalds with 18 seconds left in the first period and Harris defeated Ethan Mullally 9-3.
NBC won its only match at 160, but Tre Darko ended the night with a first-period pin against Wyatt Rangeloff.
Vodicka earned a forfeit win at 182.
"I think we did pretty well," Thiem said. "Biggest key match would be Harris, who is ranked anywhere from seventh to eighth in different polls, to beat Mullally, who is No. 4 is a really big win for Harris. Senior Night, since I've been at David City, this is probably one of the most special groups of seniors.
"We've had a lot of good groups go through. When you have six that went through our club program ,and even went seventh through 12th grade, it's a special group we're going to miss them."
This senior class is hoping to finish the season with another state championship and pick up a few individual championships.
"I think this is a class that deserves that," Thiem said. "They've been together and they've been through thick and thin and a lot of things. There's a lot of great memories with this group, and so the challenge is there, and we're going to have to wrestle really well to get it done."
