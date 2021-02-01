David City falls short at SNC

"It was disappointing losing the tournament but the nine guys that got a medal really did everything they could."

Bongers went 3-0 with three pins in under 45 seconds. Schindler went 2-0 with two pins.

Harris went 3-0 with one pin, a 5-1 decision over Zander Baker of Wilber-Clatonia and a 13-3 major decision over Carter Springer of Milford. Daro, Vodicka and Escamilla all went 3-0 with three pins.

Spatz started the tournament with a first-period pinfall but lost 8-4 in the semifinals. He bounced back to pin Jordan Marsh of Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation semifinals before defeating Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central 12-2 in the third-place match.

Harley Eickmeier started his day with a 15-2 major decision over Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central before stumbling in the semifinals to Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central. He bounced back to pin Tyler Everhart of Superior in the consolation semifinals and defeated Trent Stauffer of Milford 5-2 in the third-place match.

Ingwersen pinned Trey Lyon of Milford in just 22 seconds but lost to Payton Christiancy of Superior in the semifinals. He bounced back to pin Deitrick Baker of Wilber-Clatonia in the consolation semifinals and defeated Kazz Hyson of Fairbury, 2-1 in the third-place match.