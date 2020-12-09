 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David City stiffles Schuyler
View Comments

David City stiffles Schuyler

{{featured_button_text}}
Neely Berhs

David City junior Neely Behrns goes up for a shot in a game last year. Behrns and the Scotus shut out Schuyler for the final three quarters on Tuesday. 

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE BANNER-PRESS FILE PHOTO

David City girls basketball had an all-time performance defensively and shut out Schuyler for the final three quarters in Tuesday's road game to win 60-8.

David City (1-0) secured a 17-8 lead over Schuyler (0-3) in the first quarter before scoring 16 in the second, 16 in the third and 11 in the fourth. 

"I thought two things that the girls did an outstanding job of was making the extra pass and rebounding," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "They were always looking for the open teammate rather than worrying about scoring. They also were great at boxing out and getting both defensive and offensive rebounds."

Senior Lauren Vandenberg led the Scouts with 14 points and senior Payton Andel and junior Neely Behrns both added 10. 

Senior Natalie Blum scored six, senior Maya Couch and junior Lili Eickmeier each added five, junior Emily Johnson and senior Shelby Hein both totaled four and senior Natelya Gibbs added two. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monarchs win Bennington Invite
Sports

Monarchs win Bennington Invite

  • Updated

Aquinas ran away with the team trophy at the Bennington Invite on Saturday after all 12 wrestlers won medals including five who won gold. 

+2
Mask order sees mixed response
News

Mask order sees mixed response

Almost two weeks following David City Mayor Alan Zavodny’s decision to sign an executive order mandating masks in the city, the action has res…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News