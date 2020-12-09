David City stiffles Schuyler

David City girls basketball had an all-time performance defensively and shut out Schuyler for the final three quarters in Tuesday's road game to win 60-8.

David City (1-0) secured a 17-8 lead over Schuyler (0-3) in the first quarter before scoring 16 in the second, 16 in the third and 11 in the fourth.

"I thought two things that the girls did an outstanding job of was making the extra pass and rebounding," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "They were always looking for the open teammate rather than worrying about scoring. They also were great at boxing out and getting both defensive and offensive rebounds."

Senior Lauren Vandenberg led the Scouts with 14 points and senior Payton Andel and junior Neely Behrns both added 10.

Senior Natalie Blum scored six, senior Maya Couch and junior Lili Eickmeier each added five, junior Emily Johnson and senior Shelby Hein both totaled four and senior Natelya Gibbs added two.

