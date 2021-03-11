David City Wrestling: Some downs, but mostly ups

The class of 2021 will probably go down in the lore of David City wrestling for quite sometime. This year's seniors never finished worse than third at the state tournament including one runner-up showing as sophomores and a state title as juniors.
Their on mat success speaks for itself, but head coach Tahner Thiem said its their personality off the mat that he'll most remember.
"I think the thing I’m going to remember the most about them is they knew how to make wrestling fun," Thiem said. "They were a group that knew to have fun when the time was right and knew when it was time to get locked in and focused. We had a lot of great times with this class, and they’ll always be a special, fun group."
The final season was full of mostly ups but also a few downs.
The Scouts sent a record number of wrestlers to the state tournament (11) finished as district champions, conference runners-up and brought home four medals including senior Dylan Vodicka's second state championship.
David City came into the season hoping to win another title but tough matchups on the state bracket kept the Scouts in third place behind champion Central City and runner up Aquinas Catholic.
"There was definitely some highs and definitely some lows," Thiem said.... "It was a fun group of kids, just in general. With COVID being such a different year, and kind of a high stress year with the extra responsibility of pass lists and tickets and things like that, it was really nice to have a group of guys that were so dedicated and focused and not a discipline issue at all."
David City didn't have an easy state tournament. Many wrestlers fell short of their goals due to tough matchups in the early rounds.
Zach Bongers lost to the second and fourth-place finishers, Josh Spatz lost to a returning state champion and third-place finisher and Simon Schindler lost to a sixth-place medalist and former state runner-up.
"To be honest, some year's draws and matchups fall your way like they kind of did in 2020. We really had some good matchups and we executed really well. This year I would say...they’re just tough, tough draws and draws where you’re not seeing a kid that isn't rated to get a medal. I feel like our kids went down to the state tournament and wrestled pretty well.
"It’s just sometimes those draws don’t go in your favor. As a team, this year, they really didn’t."
While some faced difficult situations, others exceeded their expectations.
One of those wrestlers was junior Tre Daro who wrestled in a championship match and came away with a silver medal.
"Tre Daro is a kid this year that I think really exceeded expectations," Thiem said. "Having a practice partner like Dylan Vodicka every day was a huge help to him and made him a lot better, and Tre just worked his tail off last year."
Senior Clayton Harris also ended his career with a bang, winning his first state medal. He placed fourth after going 4-2.
"I’m really happy to see Clayton Harris get a medal after years of coming up a little bit short," Thiem said. "He had a tough draw.... He was wrestling in the consolation heartbreak round and he wrestled the kid that was rated number two all year to get a medal this year and got it done. I’m really happy for Harris."
Despite coming short of their goal of winning a state title, Thiem hopes his seniors look back fondly on their high school careers.
Ethan Zegers, Harley Eickmeier, James Escamilla, Jake Ingwersen, Vodicka and Harris make up the graduating seniors.
"I’m going to thank our seniors for their time and dedication to the program," Thiem said. "Even though things maybe didn’t go the way they wanted their senior year, that we’re a little disappointed in how we finished their senior year, we have to look at their careers as a whole and how they were successful in those four years as a whole."
To the returning wrestlers, Thiem wants to send a message of motivation headed into the offseason.
"It’s just going to be a message that David City has been built on hard work for many years, and that if want to continue the success that we’ve seen in recent years, we have to continue to be working hard every day throughout the offseason," he said.
