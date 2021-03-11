David City Wrestling: Some downs, but mostly ups

The class of 2021 will probably go down in the lore of David City wrestling for quite sometime. This year's seniors never finished worse than third at the state tournament including one runner-up showing as sophomores and a state title as juniors.

Their on mat success speaks for itself, but head coach Tahner Thiem said its their personality off the mat that he'll most remember.

"I think the thing I’m going to remember the most about them is they knew how to make wrestling fun," Thiem said. "They were a group that knew to have fun when the time was right and knew when it was time to get locked in and focused. We had a lot of great times with this class, and they’ll always be a special, fun group."

The final season was full of mostly ups but also a few downs.

The Scouts sent a record number of wrestlers to the state tournament (11) finished as district champions, conference runners-up and brought home four medals including senior Dylan Vodicka's second state championship.

David City came into the season hoping to win another title but tough matchups on the state bracket kept the Scouts in third place behind champion Central City and runner up Aquinas Catholic.