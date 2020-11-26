David City Wrestling: Still more history to achieve

Vodicka, Harris, Escamilla and Ingwersen will all be seniors this year and have been giving the impression that they want to leave with more history.

"A lot of our juniors last year acted like seniors," Thiem said. "The leadership within the class is excellent. A lot of those guys served as captains on our team last year."

The other two medalists from last year, Bongers and Schindler, will both be juniors.

David City also added a transfer from East Butler, Josh Spatz, who placed fifth in Class D.

"We won't have as many out for numbers this year, but we're gonna have some quality state-tournament, bullet-type guys," Thiem said.

After the first day of practice, which started on Nov. 16, Thiem said he has already seen improvement from some wrestlers that missed out on the state tournament last year.

Some of the names he mentioned were Ethan Zegers and Ethan Underwood. Zegers is a senior this year, while Underwood returns for his junior year.