David City Wrestling: Still more history to achieve

David City added to what is becoming the Golden Era of Scout wrestling last year when the program won its sixth state trophy in the past seven state tournaments. Behind the 35th state champ since the first in 1969, and three others in the finals, David City raised its fourth traditional team tournament trophy.
Six trophies in seven years are a direct result of high expectations. That's true again this winter, though David City is still looking to achieve a first - back-to-back titles.
"In 10 years that I've been at David City, we've accomplished a lot of things," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "We've been state dual champs three times, we've won three state titles, we've won nine district titles and 10 conference titles. The one thing that hasn't been done ever in the history of David City wrestling is winning back-to-back state championships."
David City has finished in the top three at state every year since 2016. The Scouts won a state championship that year, finished second in 2017 and 2018 and third in 2019. There was also a state title in 2014.
Those teams returned a fair share of talent, but it would be difficult to compare to this season when a state champ, two runners-up, a fifth-place medalist transfer and three other state qualifiers return.
"The goal this year is to hang another banner and to get another trophy at the state tournament," Thiem said.
David City lost four wrestlers from among its regular lineup from a year ago. All four made it to Omaha and three of the four won a medal.
Back is state champion Dylan Vodicka looking to become just the fifth Scout wrestler to win multiple titles. All four previous did so in successive years (Scott Stara 1990-92, Travis Worm 2007-08, Wyatt Phillips 2015-16, Melvin Hernandez 2016-18) Other returning state qualifiers include Zach Bongers, Simon Schindler, Clayton Harris, James Escamilla (runner-up) and Jake Ingwersen (runner-up).
"The thing I noticed in day one, as far as practice goes, was all these guys have been through our program," Thiem said. "They know the expectations. They know the drills. It's a clean, fresh start as far as the pace we're able to move at."
Last year, Vodicka finished the season with a 49-3 record. His only losses came against Thomas Klepps who won a state title in Montana, Coy Cohenour of Montana and Class A state champion Grant Lyman from Lincoln East.
Bongers went 31-15, Schindeler went 30-20 and Harris finished 35-12.
"I think Zach Bongers is really going to surprise people this year," Thiem said. "He's put a lot of time in and has gotten a lot stronger. He'll move up a weight class to 113, but I think he'll impress people."
Escamilla took second at state after going 33-12, and Ingwersen also finished second with a record of 36-5.
Vodicka, Harris, Escamilla and Ingwersen will all be seniors this year and have been giving the impression that they want to leave with more history.
"A lot of our juniors last year acted like seniors," Thiem said. "The leadership within the class is excellent. A lot of those guys served as captains on our team last year."
The other two medalists from last year, Bongers and Schindler, will both be juniors.
David City also added a transfer from East Butler, Josh Spatz, who placed fifth in Class D.
"We won't have as many out for numbers this year, but we're gonna have some quality state-tournament, bullet-type guys," Thiem said.
After the first day of practice, which started on Nov. 16, Thiem said he has already seen improvement from some wrestlers that missed out on the state tournament last year.
Some of the names he mentioned were Ethan Zegers and Ethan Underwood. Zegers is a senior this year, while Underwood returns for his junior year.
"There's always different challenges within this program and goals to be set and doing things that have never been done before," Thiem said. "I think it would be really cool to accomplish something that's never been done in a very storied program."
Peter Huguenin and Nate Tenopir are a sports writer and the sports editor for The Banner-Press. Reach them via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
