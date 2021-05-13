Day of prayer, property tax bill

The National Day of Prayer was observed on May 6, and I was honored to Sponsor Nebraska’s National Day of Prayer Virtual Service organized by Nebraska Family Alliance. This is an annual event traditionally held in the Warner Chamber at the Capitol; however, it was held virtually this year to include prayer leaders from across the state. During the event, we prayed for forgiveness and restoration in our country.

2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land."

To update you on LB454, a bill that would provide state funds targeted to reduce property taxes in the 160 rural school districts that rely largely on property taxes to fund the education of the children in those districts. This bill would have provided a total of $7.5 million to District 23 schools. Even though there was significant debate on the floor, this bill failed to advance to Select File by two votes. What disappoints me is that once again rural Senators whose districts would have benefited from this bill voted against it.