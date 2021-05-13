Day of prayer, property tax bill

The National Day of Prayer was observed on May 6, and I was honored to Sponsor Nebraska’s National Day of Prayer Virtual Service organized by Nebraska Family Alliance. This is an annual event traditionally held in the Warner Chamber at the Capitol; however, it was held virtually this year to include prayer leaders from across the state. During the event, we prayed for forgiveness and restoration in our country.
2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land."
To update you on LB454, a bill that would provide state funds targeted to reduce property taxes in the 160 rural school districts that rely largely on property taxes to fund the education of the children in those districts. This bill would have provided a total of $7.5 million to District 23 schools. Even though there was significant debate on the floor, this bill failed to advance to Select File by two votes. What disappoints me is that once again rural Senators whose districts would have benefited from this bill voted against it.
LB396, introduced by Senator Brandt, was advanced to Select File. This bill would adopt the Nebraska Farm-to-School Program Act, which would connect elementary and secondary schools in Nebraska with Nebraska farms and locally produced food in a way to improve the nutritional quality of food students receive, as well as strengthen local farm economies. There is also an educational aspect to the program created by the bill.
LR11CA, introduced by Senator Erdman, is a proposal that would put the question of implementing a “consumption tax” on the ballot for Nebraskans to vote on. Under this proposed constitutional amendment, taxes such as the personal and corporate income tax, property tax, sales tax, and inheritance tax would all be repealed, and replaced with a consumption tax that would be applied to purchases of services and new goods. This is certainly a unique approach to overhaul the tax structure in Nebraska, however LR11CA did not receive the necessary amount of votes it needed to advance, and ultimately failed.
The last decade has been a decade of growth for Nebraska. Recent census data shows that Nebraska’s population grew 7.4% over the last ten years, which matches the U.S. population growth rate for the same period for the first time in decades. Later this year, the Legislature will redraw district boundaries based on population after more regional specific data is made available.
It’s that time of the year, farmers have been busy planting and that means slow moving machinery is on our roads. Please slow down, give them time and the distance they need to safely operate. I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov