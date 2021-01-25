DC wins home invites

David City won back-to-back home invites on Friday and Saturday, adding two more trophies to an already crowded case.
The Scouts beat out eight other teams on Friday including Milford and Centennial and came back the next day to edge out Norris and Millard West.
David City won 14 gold medals over the two days, five silver, two bronze and had two fourth-place medals.
"We wrestled pretty well. You could tell our guys were a little sore and a little tired," David City head coach Thaner Thiem said. "We had kids that were up to 15 or 16 matches in seven days. That's quite a grind.
"That's okay. Finding a way to win and still be successful when you're a little sore and tired is a good thing."
Zach Bongers at 113 pounds, Clayton Harris at 152, Tre Daro at 170, Dylan Vodicka at 182 and Jake Ingwersen at 285 were all double champs.
Bongers went 7-0 with six pins and one technical fall. Bongers is now 29-6 on the season. Harris also went 7-0 with fives pins, one tech fall and a win in sudden victory. Harris improved to 32-2 with seven wins.
"Zach Bongers is looking really good. Probably the best I've ever seen him," Thiem said.
Daro defeated all seven of his opponents, pinning six and defeating one 16-5. Daro is now 29-6. Vodicka went 6-0 with five pins and a 5-3 win in sudden victory. The sudden victory came over Class A No. 5 of Millard West. Vodicka is now 36-0 on the season.
Jake Ingwersen went 9-0 and finished with five pins, a medical forfeit and three decisions. Ingwersen improved to 34-1.
"At heavyweight, he has had just as many matches as anybody," Thiem said. "It just seems this year that heavyweight has so many more kids than a normal year, and it seems like quality kids, too."
Simon Schindler at 120 and James Escamilla at 220 both won gold medals on Friday, and Josh Spatz at 132 and Harley Eickmeier at 145 both placed first on Saturday.
Schindler didn't wrestle on Saturday but finished Friday's tournament 5-0 with five pins. Escamilla went 7-1 over the two days with seven pins. He placed second on Saturday. Escamilla is 32-2 this season.
Spatz went 7-2 over the weekend, winning three times by pin, three times by major decisions and one medical forfeit. He won a bronze medal on Friday. Spatz is now 15-3 on the season.
Eickmeier also went 7-2 with six pins and one decision. He also placed third on Friday.
Keaton Kloke went 4-1 on Friday at 106 to place second but suffered an injury on Saturday in his second match. Kendall Schindler placed fourth on Friday at 106, winning two matches by pinfall.
Ethan Zegers went 7-3 at 126 and earned two silver medals. He won three matches via pin, one by major decision and three by decision. Brayden Johnson pinned two opponents on Saturday and was fourth.
Ethan Underwood won six matches and earned a silver medal on Saturday. He pinned four opponents and beat the rest by decision.
"We're kind of in the grind of the season," Thiem said. "The tough part of the season where time is running out on us, and we're trying to get better every day in the room and with every match that we have."
David City is in action next on Saturday at the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament in Wilber. David City will be looking for its 10th straight conference title.
"I kind of view it as not just another tournament," Thiem said. "It's one we put emphasis on; kind of the beginning of the postseason here coming up."
After conference, David City will have subdistricts, districts and state the following three weekends.
