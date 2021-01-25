DC wins home invites

David City won back-to-back home invites on Friday and Saturday, adding two more trophies to an already crowded case.

The Scouts beat out eight other teams on Friday including Milford and Centennial and came back the next day to edge out Norris and Millard West.

David City won 14 gold medals over the two days, five silver, two bronze and had two fourth-place medals.

"We wrestled pretty well. You could tell our guys were a little sore and a little tired," David City head coach Thaner Thiem said. "We had kids that were up to 15 or 16 matches in seven days. That's quite a grind.

"That's okay. Finding a way to win and still be successful when you're a little sore and tired is a good thing."

Zach Bongers at 113 pounds, Clayton Harris at 152, Tre Daro at 170, Dylan Vodicka at 182 and Jake Ingwersen at 285 were all double champs.

Bongers went 7-0 with six pins and one technical fall. Bongers is now 29-6 on the season. Harris also went 7-0 with fives pins, one tech fall and a win in sudden victory. Harris improved to 32-2 with seven wins.

"Zach Bongers is looking really good. Probably the best I've ever seen him," Thiem said.