Denker wins gold twice at Conference

David City track and field's Caden Denker found himself on top of the podium twice May 1, at the Southern Nebraska Conference at Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools.

Denker finished in first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.83 seconds and leaped to another gold medal in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 6 inches.

Coach Drew Rodine saw several good performances behind Denker and was excited overall.

“The boys had a great meet, finishing where they were projected or better,” Rodine said. “… Our athletes strive to improve their times and distances, so when they make those accomplishments, it’s a very exciting moment. It wasn’t a meet we would get improved times, but we can definitely say it was a meet the athletes improved as competitors.”

Jack McKay produced the next best individual result when he came away with bronze in the 200 (24.31).

Denker and McKay teamed up with Clayton Harris and Dylan Vodicka in the 400 relay and ended up in second (3:45.93).

McKay and Denker took third and fourth, respectively, in the 400 (53.81 and 53.85).

Alex Thoendal, Keaton Kloke, Barrett Andel and Harris filled out the 800 relay and finished in sixth place (10:19.88).