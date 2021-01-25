 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Butler bounces Meridian
View Comments

East Butler bounces Meridian

{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Pierce

East Butler sophomore Alex Pierce fights through contact during a layup earlier this year. Pierce and East Butler defeated Meridian on Jan. 21. 

Suffocating defense was once again the formula for success for East Butler boys basketball in Thursday's road win over Meridian. The Tigers (8-6) forced 24 turnovers in the 59-43 win over the Mustangs (1-14). 

East Butler also had a well-balanced offense that featured three players in double digits, including Collin Bouc who posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. 

"We shot and played really well," East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. "Defense was sold. Good win heading into conference tournament." 

The defense allowed East Butler to take a 13-9 lead in the first quarter that became a 25-17 lead at halftime.

Alex Pierce and Josh Malina each scored 13 points and Dillon DeWitt added nine. 

The win is the third in a row for East Butler - its longest winning streak of the season. 

The Tigers are 5-1 against the Mustangs since 2016. 

Mustangs win at the free throw line 

Almost all statistical categories between the East Butler girls and Meridian (9-6) with two exceptions, fouls and free throws. 

East Butler (8-7) only made 30 trips to the charity stripped and converted 15 of them while Meridian made 24 of 56 shots from the line in a 48-45 loss on Jan. 21. 

Junior Allie Rigatuso led the Tigers with 11 points, freshman Madison DeWitt scored eight and senior Cassie Kubik finished with seven. 

Rigatuso recorded a double-double hauling, in 11 rebounds, junior Lanae Aerts grabbed 14 rebounds and Kubik snatched 10. 

East Butler Boys 46, Giltner 40: The East Butler boys held Giltner to just 25 points through three quarters in a Jan. 19 home game and built a 14-point lead with eight minutes to go. 

"Not always pretty, but we did just enough to pick up the win," Jahde said. "Our defense was key. Our guys understand that defense is key for us. Malcolm Maxwell came up big. Most importantly, he helped control their inside game." 

East Butler Girls 57, Giltner 19:  The East Butler girls held Giltner to under seven points every quarter in a 57-19 win. Only five Hornets scored and none had more than eight points. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tigers survive late Hornet rally
Sports

Tigers survive late Hornet rally

  • Updated

The East Butler boys held Giltner to just 25 points through three quarters in a Jan. 19 home game and built a 14-point lead with eight minutes…

Tigers overwhelm Eagles
Banner-press

Tigers overwhelm Eagles

  • Updated

East Butler set an early tone and cruised to an easy victory in a Jan. 7 blowout of College View, giving the Tigers their second win in three games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News