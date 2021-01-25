East Butler bounces Meridian

Suffocating defense was once again the formula for success for East Butler boys basketball in Thursday's road win over Meridian. The Tigers (8-6) forced 24 turnovers in the 59-43 win over the Mustangs (1-14).
East Butler also had a well-balanced offense that featured three players in double digits, including Collin Bouc who posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
"We shot and played really well," East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. "Defense was sold. Good win heading into conference tournament."
The defense allowed East Butler to take a 13-9 lead in the first quarter that became a 25-17 lead at halftime.
Alex Pierce and Josh Malina each scored 13 points and Dillon DeWitt added nine.
The win is the third in a row for East Butler - its longest winning streak of the season.
The Tigers are 5-1 against the Mustangs since 2016.
Mustangs win at the free throw line
Almost all statistical categories between the East Butler girls and Meridian (9-6) with two exceptions, fouls and free throws.
East Butler (8-7) only made 30 trips to the charity stripped and converted 15 of them while Meridian made 24 of 56 shots from the line in a 48-45 loss on Jan. 21.
Junior Allie Rigatuso led the Tigers with 11 points, freshman Madison DeWitt scored eight and senior Cassie Kubik finished with seven.
Rigatuso recorded a double-double hauling, in 11 rebounds, junior Lanae Aerts grabbed 14 rebounds and Kubik snatched 10.
East Butler Boys 46, Giltner 40: The East Butler boys held Giltner to just 25 points through three quarters in a Jan. 19 home game and built a 14-point lead with eight minutes to go.
"Not always pretty, but we did just enough to pick up the win," Jahde said. "Our defense was key. Our guys understand that defense is key for us. Malcolm Maxwell came up big. Most importantly, he helped control their inside game."
East Butler Girls 57, Giltner 19: The East Butler girls held Giltner to under seven points every quarter in a 57-19 win. Only five Hornets scored and none had more than eight points.