East Butler bounces Meridian

East Butler (8-7) only made 30 trips to the charity stripped and converted 15 of them while Meridian made 24 of 56 shots from the line in a 48-45 loss on Jan. 21.

Junior Allie Rigatuso led the Tigers with 11 points, freshman Madison DeWitt scored eight and senior Cassie Kubik finished with seven.

Rigatuso recorded a double-double hauling, in 11 rebounds, junior Lanae Aerts grabbed 14 rebounds and Kubik snatched 10.

East Butler Boys 46, Giltner 40: The East Butler boys held Giltner to just 25 points through three quarters in a Jan. 19 home game and built a 14-point lead with eight minutes to go.

"Not always pretty, but we did just enough to pick up the win," Jahde said. "Our defense was key. Our guys understand that defense is key for us. Malcolm Maxwell came up big. Most importantly, he helped control their inside game."