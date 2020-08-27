East Butler Football: New faces, same expectations

Malina was also a leading receiver alongside junior Trevin Brecka. Brecka caught 50 passes for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns. Malina recorded 16 receptions for 207 yards and one score.

Defensively, Brecka led the team in tackles with 115. Senior Collin Bouc recorded 77 tackles and will be a key piece on that side of the ball.

"Overall, we have some strong leadership," Biltoft said. "We have some seniors that have played quite a bit - most from their sophomore year until now.

"We have a little bit of experience at each level as far as some receivers and linemen with experience. One of the challenges we're going to have is, we just don't have a ton of depth right now."

The senior class includes Bouc, Dillon Dewitt and Josh Malina.

East Butler has four juniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen. Even with the younger team, East Butler's goal remains the same. Biltoft hopes to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season.