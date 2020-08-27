East Butler Football: New faces, same expectations

East Butler football has several new faces in 2020 after losing four seniors including starting quarterback and second-leading rusher Jaden Rhynalds.
This year's team will be full of youth with six sophomores on a roster of only 17 players.
Despite the youth and lack of depth, the Tigers are still excited to be back on the field and looking to make another run to the playoffs. East Butler has made the playoffs every year dating back to 2015 including a state championship in 2017.
"I feel really good about where we're going," head coach Shawn Biltoft said. "The kids have been really excited, and I think a lot of it is just being given the chance to play. I think that's really been good for our team. I think just like all teams they're excited and ready to go."
Replacing key players hasn't been an easy task, but Biltoft at one of the smallest schools in the state, the Tigers are accustomed to personnel adjustments season to season.
After 2017, East Butler replaced eight seniors, yet the Tigers still managed to make the playoffs. Biltoft hopes this year is no different.
"I think it is definitely tough," he said. "Every year it's always a challenge. We have some different kids we're looking at and trying that out and see how it goes."
Last year, Rhynalds passed for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns on 109 completions. He also rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 carries.
Wade Wright will also need replaced. He led the lead with 465 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 90 carries. East Butler also loses its third-leading rusher, Alex Pierce, who rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns. No returning players rushed for a touchdown.
The graduating talent may lead to Biltoft experimenting with some different lineups early in the season.
"I think there could be some faces playing in some different roles," he said. "We don't have a lot of depth, so I think trying to be able to move kids around to best fit their skill set is going to be a big thing."
And the cupboard isn't completely empty. The Tigers return some of their offensive firepower from last year in Josh Malina. Malina took some snaps at quarterback, tossing five passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Malina was also a leading receiver alongside junior Trevin Brecka. Brecka caught 50 passes for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns. Malina recorded 16 receptions for 207 yards and one score.
Defensively, Brecka led the team in tackles with 115. Senior Collin Bouc recorded 77 tackles and will be a key piece on that side of the ball.
"Overall, we have some strong leadership," Biltoft said. "We have some seniors that have played quite a bit - most from their sophomore year until now.
"We have a little bit of experience at each level as far as some receivers and linemen with experience. One of the challenges we're going to have is, we just don't have a ton of depth right now."
The senior class includes Bouc, Dillon Dewitt and Josh Malina.
East Butler has four juniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen. Even with the younger team, East Butler's goal remains the same. Biltoft hopes to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
"It will be interesting," Biltoft said. "I think there's a lot of potential. I think overall, when people look at our schedule, it's a challenge. But I think our players are ready to step up to that challenge, and we want to play some of the best teams in our class. We have to find a way to get ready quickly."
East Butler opens starts the season at 7 p.m. on Friday at D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
