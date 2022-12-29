East Butler medals five, takes fourth at Wisner-Pilger Invite

East Butler wrestling claimed a fourth place finish at the Wisner-Pilger Invitational Dec. 17 with 114.5 points, Schuyler took first place with 190.5 points. Five Tigers claimed medals with Trenton Van Veldhuizen and Lane Bohac taking gold; Reece Kocian took home silver; and Reid Glasshoff and Blaine Orta each took bronze.

Van Veldhuizen (10-2) was able to go 3-0 on the day picking up a 2:38 fall in the semifinals before a 1:35 victory in the first place match over Cedar Bluffs' Dale Shaner.

Bohac (12-1) claimed his second gold of the season after winning all four matches. Bohac started by picking up a fall in 39 seconds, and went on to win his last two matches by a 5-4 decision and a 3-2 decision in the first place match.

Kocian (10-2) finished second as he fell in the first place match to Braxton Siebrandt in a 5-7 decision. In his first two matches, Kocian would win with falls at 36 seconds and 3:34.

Glasshoff (8-5) picked up his first medal of the season after a 3-1 performance. Glasshoff opened with a bye and would pick up a 6-5 win in the quarterfinal before falling 2-5 in the semifinal. Glasshoff would bounce back with a technical fall in the consolidation semifinal, and a 8-1 decision in the third place match over Wakefield's Caleb Chase.

Orta (6-7) also earned his first medal of the year. Despite falling in his first match, Orta would finish strong by picking up third place with three consecutive wins to close the day. His three match streak started with a 2:13 fall, 3:00 fall and ended with a 2:21 fall over 's Kegan Payne in the third place match.

East Butler will continue its season as the Tigers will take part in the Fillmore Central Invite Saturday.

Shelby-Rising City wrestling

The Shelby-Rising City Huskies took part in the Platteview Invite on Dec. 16 and took 12th place with 59 points as a team, Broken Bow claimed first with 229 points. Two members of the Huskies team were able to medal.

Both Coy Vrbka and Elijah Fjell medaled with Fjell taking second and Vrbka placing third.

Fjell started 3-0 on the day earning two falls at 4:49 and 2:35 before a 7-5 decision. Mason Villwok of Elkhorn would top Fjell in a 48 second match.

Vrbka went 2-1 on the day dropping the middle match. Vrbka won match one in a 11-2 major decision. Vrbka has a 4-13 major decision loss in his second match before topping Elkhorn North's Keller Cox in a 2-1 decision.

The Huskies will be back in action Saturday as they host the SRC Invite.