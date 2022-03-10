Extension offices in need of employees

Multiple factors are at work within Nebraska Extension's current vacancies -- not least of which is the "great resignation" of 2021 -- and the solutions have to be just as nuanced.

"Some of this is just due to a natural evolution of the organization. We saw this coming over a decade ago, knowing that a large number of our professionals would be retiring following long careers with extension," Nebraska Extension Associate Dean and Director Dave Varner said. "...We knew we'd be hiring or replacing a lot of those extension professionals and then of course COVID just complicated that."

Varner also noted a generational difference in the mindset of employees.

"I view employees -- not just in extension, but everywhere -- as being more transient. My own children, they don't necessarily think about a lifelong career with one organization like I have. ... They look at working for multiple employers throughout their career," Varner said.

Varner said today it's normal for approximately 15 to 20 of extension's roughly 150 educator and extension assistant positions to be vacant at any given time.

More than that have been open recently, though. Of more than 60 extension openings listed on Feb. 8, about 20 were for "boots on the ground" positions, meaning employees who regularly interact with local residents such as local extension educators and assistants. As of Feb. 8, four of the listed "boots on the ground" vacancies were in the Columbus area; two in Platte County and one each in Colfax and Butler counties.

However, the concentration of vacancies can't be the only consideration when deciding how to fill positions.

"The length of time the positions have been open, how...the statewide (program) team is able to support the vacancy -- if they're stretched thin, we have to be strategic as to which ones have priority," Extension Engagement Zone 7 Coordinator Carrie Gottschalk said.

There are lots of different extension program areas, such as 4-H youth development, rural prosperity, early childhood and beef systems. Each program is assigned a statewide team, the members of which include extension educators who are positioned throughout Nebraska based on where the need is greatest. For example, Gottschalk said, there may be more beef program educators in places with more cattle operations.

A program's other extension educators are one of three legs that support a vacant position. For example, other nearby beef educators may be filling in for a beef extension educator vacancy listed in Webster County.

Gottschalk said extension also draws on support from the other members of a county's extension office staff, which may include nearby educators in other programs.

Extension specialists are the third leg of the stool.

"The specialists are housed in Lincoln -- they are Ph.D. holders with professor appointments. They have some level of extension...appointment, but the local stakeholders don't see them as much. (Specialists) are working directly with educators, primarily," Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk said a lot of thought goes into delegating the responsibilities of a vacant position.

"We make decision trees, we divide and conquer," Gottschalk said, chuckling. "We still want to make sure the local clients and stakeholders are getting what they need, despite the vacancies. ... We also recognize the strain that puts on our existing staff. That does not go unnoticed and unrecognized. ... It's hard for somebody to do the job of two and three people."

Within the last couple of years, Gottschalk said extension introduced a statewide employee wellness program, overseen by an advisory committee that meets monthly.

The job of the committee is to shine a light on the importance of wellness and honoring the needs of Nebraska Extension's employees.

"Wellness involves everything from exercise to nutrition to sleep habits to pacing yourself," Varner said. "And then recognition among all of us, peer to peer, colleague to colleague, that you have to look out for each other...and wrapping our arms around those in need and being supportive."

Filling vacancies is, of course, also a huge part of relieving the strain. To that end, Gottschalk said there has certainly been a push -- both in extension and the University of Nebraska at large -- to keep Nebraska's students in the state after graduation.

"In every programming area, at every level...there are so many initiatives...(focused on) how we are really leveraging our talent, growing our own talent and keeping our own talent," Gottschalk said.

Varner talked about "pipelines of talent," including internships and graduate student programs.

Aside from the up-and-coming workforce, Gottschalk said extension tries to pull from as many sources as possible, both from within extension and beyond.

"People have opportunities to transfer and move positions within extension or within the university, so there's internal movement," Gottschalk said. "...On the opposite end, we just onboarded a new ag educator...from Brazil."

Indeed, Varner said many Nebraska Extension position searches have a national, if not international, scope.

"In extension we're looking for specific talents in our program areas -- bachelor's, master's or doctorate degree individuals (who are) well-trained in the discipline program area they are working, but also engaging people with amazing interpersonal skills are required for these roles," Varner said.

Throughout everything, Varner said, Nebraska's extension professionals and local stakeholders have done and continue to do a great job of being flexible and adapting as needed.

"That's just a testament to the people that we try to attract and hire into Nebraska Extension -- folks who are very resilient, very innovative and people who are great at working with people and valued members of their local community," Varner said.

