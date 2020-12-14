 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast start propels EB past Bulldogs
View Comments

Fast start propels EB past Bulldogs

{{featured_button_text}}
East Butler Tigers

East Butler girls basketball outscored Osceola 23-4 in the first quarter of Thursday's road game en route to a 62-40 win.

Junior Allie Rigatuso led East Butler (2-2) in scoring with 17 points after shooting 7 of 11.

The Tigers led 35-9 at halftime and 51-20 after the third. Osceola outscored East Butler 20-11 in the fourth but it was too little, too late. 

Senior Addie Sullivan scored 10 points, senior Cassie Kubik grabbed a team-high six rebounds, junior Lanae Aerts dished out five assists and junior Nicole Buresh swiped away five steals. 

The East Butler boys (2-2) were not as fortunate against D-2 No. 7 Osceola (4-0), losing 51-25 after shooting 6 of 29 from the field and 1 of 16 from behind the arc. The boys also were outrebounded 61-19. 

Collin Bouc led East Butler in scoring with seven points and Josh Malina added six. 

 Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Langemeier overpowers Scouts
Banner-press

Langemeier overpowers Scouts

  • Updated

Schuyler senior Aaron Langemeier proved to be too much to overcome for David City on the road on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 Warrior scored 25 point…

Monarchs win Bennington Invite
Sports

Monarchs win Bennington Invite

  • Updated

Aquinas ran away with the team trophy at the Bennington Invite on Saturday after all 12 wrestlers won medals including five who won gold. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News