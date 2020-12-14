Fast start propels EB past Bulldogs

East Butler girls basketball outscored Osceola 23-4 in the first quarter of Thursday's road game en route to a 62-40 win.

Junior Allie Rigatuso led East Butler (2-2) in scoring with 17 points after shooting 7 of 11.

The Tigers led 35-9 at halftime and 51-20 after the third. Osceola outscored East Butler 20-11 in the fourth but it was too little, too late.

Senior Addie Sullivan scored 10 points, senior Cassie Kubik grabbed a team-high six rebounds, junior Lanae Aerts dished out five assists and junior Nicole Buresh swiped away five steals.

The East Butler boys (2-2) were not as fortunate against D-2 No. 7 Osceola (4-0), losing 51-25 after shooting 6 of 29 from the field and 1 of 16 from behind the arc. The boys also were outrebounded 61-19.

Collin Bouc led East Butler in scoring with seven points and Josh Malina added six.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

