Aquinas Catholic fumbled the ball away twice and allowed a 42-yard touchdown pass, but that was all Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur could accou…
Shelby-Rising City football struggled to find success all season against a loaded schedule but closed with a 52-12 win over East Butler at hom…
Between 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, cars pulled up and parked in the northwest parking lot by Par IV Restaurant & Lounge at the Dav…
Butler County
Aquinas boys cross country has had the goal of winning state since the season started in August. While the Monarchs still have a long way to g…
Tony Krafka and Roger Nickolite are competing for the Butler County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat in the November election.
David City senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka had one of his best performances of the season in Friday's win over Tekamah-Herman. In a 35-14 roa…
Three incumbents and one newcomer are running for three open seats on the David City Public Schools Board of Education.
Several David City community members spoke out against a proposed mask mandate at the Oct. 14 meeting of the City Council of David City.
Harlen R. Lyons