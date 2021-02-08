Fjell, Belt and Sliva head to Districts

Class D No. 8 (NEWrestle.com) Carter Fjell, No. 6 Grady Belt and freshman Landon Sliva of Shelby-Rising City placed in the top four at subdistricts Saturday at home, earning the right to represent the Huskies at the district tournament.

Belt placed first at 145 pounds while Fjell and Sliva finished in third at 138 and 160, respectively.

Belt pinned Nathan Bahns of Clarkson/Leigh 28 seconds into his quarterfinal match, pinned Bode Wortman of Plainview with 37 seconds remaining in the first period of his quarterfinal match and won by medical forfeit over No. 9 Tristian White of Arapahoe in the first-place match. Belt is now 35-4 on the season.

Fjell received a bye to the quarterfinals where he pinned Cole Holman of Friend in the first period. He lost his semifinal match to No. 4 Keagan Mosel of Plainview via third-period pinfall but bounced back in the consolation semifinals to pin Chase Hofmeister of Pender in 43 seconds. He won his championship match against Ashton Downey of Arapahoe, pinning him in the first period.

Sliva pinned Anthony Ziegenbein of Plainview in the first period of the quarterfinals but stumbled in the semis against Tyler Essart of Weeping Water. Sliva had a bye to the third-place match where he bounced back to pin Zane Kreikemeier of Anselmo-Merna in the second period.