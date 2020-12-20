Fjell goes undefeated in Platteview duals

Shelby-Rising City didn't win a dual in Saturday's Platteview Dual tournament due to a small roster, but the Huskies had some standout performances such as Carter Fjell's 4-0 showing

Fjell defeated Kadyn Stecker of Falls City in 52 seconds, pinned Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains in 33 seconds, won against Aden Bourassa of Lincoln North Star in the second period and finished his day by pinning Reed Patera of Platteview in the first period.

Falls City 30, Shelby-Rising City 24: There was only three matches wrestled in the dual, and the Huskies won two. On top of Fjell's victory, Landon Sliva pinned Calvin Crouse in 22 seconds at 160 pounds. Ethan Fjell and Grady Belt both received forfeits.

High Plains 24, Shelby-Rising City 24: Only two matches were wrestled against High Plains with both teams winning one match. Ethan Fjell, Belt and Sliva all won via forfeit.

Lincoln North Star 48, Shelby-Rising City 21: SRC competed in four matches against Lincoln North Star and won three. Belt defeated Zachary Fredenburg in the first period and Silva defeated Callen Hauschild 5-4.