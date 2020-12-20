Fjell goes undefeated in Platteview duals

Shelby-Rising City didn't win a dual in Saturday's Platteview Dual tournament due to a small roster, but the Huskies had some standout performances such as Carter Fjell's 4-0 showing
Fjell defeated Kadyn Stecker of Falls City in 52 seconds, pinned Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains in 33 seconds, won against Aden Bourassa of Lincoln North Star in the second period and finished his day by pinning Reed Patera of Platteview in the first period.
Falls City 30, Shelby-Rising City 24: There was only three matches wrestled in the dual, and the Huskies won two. On top of Fjell's victory, Landon Sliva pinned Calvin Crouse in 22 seconds at 160 pounds. Ethan Fjell and Grady Belt both received forfeits.
High Plains 24, Shelby-Rising City 24: Only two matches were wrestled against High Plains with both teams winning one match. Ethan Fjell, Belt and Sliva all won via forfeit.
Lincoln North Star 48, Shelby-Rising City 21: SRC competed in four matches against Lincoln North Star and won three. Belt defeated Zachary Fredenburg in the first period and Silva defeated Callen Hauschild 5-4.
Hauschild led 2-1 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead early in the second but Hauschild have up two penalty points to tie the match up going into the third. Sliva chose to start the second period on bottom and scored an escape to take the lead before adding a takedown for a 5-3 lead. Hauschild escaped but wasn't able to land a takedown.
Kole Eickmeier won via forfeit.
Aurora 66, Shelby-Rising City 15: Shelby-Rising City and Aurora wrestled in three matches with the Huskies winning two. Ethan Fjell defeated Tyson Kottwitz 5-4 and Belt pinned Damian Stanley in 51 seconds.
Carter Fjell won via forfeit.
Ethan Fjell trailed 4-3 after the first period after Tyson Kottwitz scored two takedowns and Fjell scored on two escapes and a penalty. Neither wrestler scored in the second, but Fjell took Kottwitz down in the third to seal the win.
Platteview 66, Shelby-Rising City 15: Only four matches were wrestled against Platteview, but the Huskies won three of them. Ethan Fjell defeated Dillon Bills 18-16 and Belt pinned Dylan Roesler in one minute.
