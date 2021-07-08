Historic house photo exhibit to open at BCHS Museum

Almost 120 years ago, aspiring law practice student Albert V. Thomas photographed almost every residence, business place and church building in David City.
Now this rare glimpse at what David City looked like in 1904 is part of a new exhibit opening on Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, at the Butler County Historical Society Museum in David City. The museum is located in the former Burlington Railroad depot on D Street, two blocks west of Fourth Street.
“The Historic House Photographs of A.V. Thomas” is the main part of the display. It will otherwise feature many photo portraits of early homesteaders and their offspring from around Butler County. The photos will be exhibited both in gallery form and in a rotating electronic media display.
In 1904, residences in David City ranged from Victorian-type mansions to simple cottages when Thomas went about photographing each building as a way to raise money to attend college. He assembled the photos into albums and then sold them to homeowners whose residences were pictured in the albums.
A number of the Thomas albums are still known to exist. They are now owned by private collectors, museums or libraries.
There were about 375 photos of houses and businesses in the Thomas albums. In the years since the albums were made, many of the structures depicted have been either razed or destroyed by fire. Newer structures were then often constructed on the same site.
Currently, less than 100 of the buildings depicted in the albums are still extant, the majority of which still serve as residences. Many of the surviving structures have been modified and enlarged by the subsequent homeowners.
In about 2001, the late Bob Litjen from David City updated the Thomas albums by identifying which of the houses were still extant at that time and who then owned them.
Litjen had an extensive knowledge about David City residences based on his years of delivering milk to homes while his family operated a dairy business here between 1932 and 1952.
The information from Litjen’s research on the photos is now archived at the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City.
Only a portion of the houses from the Thomas album are included in the BCHS exhibit. It highlights some of the better known structures and personalities that comprised the community more than a century ago.
A.V. Thomas was born in Seward, Nebraska, in April 1881, the son of Jacob and Anna Thomas. His family moved to David City in 1884, where his father operated the Gold Dust Saloon. This business later became known as Thomas Tavern and was operated by four generations of the Thomas family.
A 1902 graduate of David City High School, A.V. Thomas earned his law degree three years later and returned here to practice law.
Thomas served as Butler County Attorney from 1907 to 1928, and was city attorney in 1925-1926 and 1928. He represented Butler County and David City in many notable civil and criminal cases during his legal career.
Thomas retired in about 1959 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he died in January 1974. Thomas married Florence Robare in 1909, and they had six children. They include sons, Edgar V., Ivan D., Kenneth C. and Donald J.; and daughters, Eleanor P. (Mrs. N.G. Mahlin) and Hazel M.
As one of the BCHS members helping to prepare the exhibit, BCHS historian Jim Reisdorff said David City was about 30 years old when Thomas undertook his photo project. The town was established in 1873 after the county seat was relocated here from the original county seat of Savannah, located on the northern edge of Butler County.
“By 1904, David City had then already shed much of its appearance of a pioneer community, having many of the amenities of an established Midwestern town at the start of a new century,” Reisdorff said. "These included brick-constructed business buildings, several churches, two school systems, and service from three railroad lines. Its population at the time may have been about 2,000."
The Thomas photo albums provide valuable historic information about the different styles of residential and business architecture that existed in David City more than a century ago, Reisdorff noted.
"They are a rare example of a snapshot of an entire town at a precise moment in its history. They also provide some indication of the social and financial status of the inhabitants of the houses, based on the size and construction of the buildings,” Reisdorff said.
"Notably, an important part of home ownership in the early 1900s is missing from the Thomas albums. Almost none of the photos include outhouses in them."
The A.V. Thomas and Butler County homesteader photo exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 4p .m. during the Butler County Fair on July 17 and 18. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
The BCHS intends to thereafter have the museum and the Thomas exhibit open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday until about Aug, 29.
For more information, contact Jim Reisdorff.