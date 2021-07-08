Historic house photo exhibit to open at BCHS Museum

Currently, less than 100 of the buildings depicted in the albums are still extant, the majority of which still serve as residences. Many of the surviving structures have been modified and enlarged by the subsequent homeowners.

In about 2001, the late Bob Litjen from David City updated the Thomas albums by identifying which of the houses were still extant at that time and who then owned them.

Litjen had an extensive knowledge about David City residences based on his years of delivering milk to homes while his family operated a dairy business here between 1932 and 1952.

The information from Litjen’s research on the photos is now archived at the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City.

Only a portion of the houses from the Thomas album are included in the BCHS exhibit. It highlights some of the better known structures and personalities that comprised the community more than a century ago.

A.V. Thomas was born in Seward, Nebraska, in April 1881, the son of Jacob and Anna Thomas. His family moved to David City in 1884, where his father operated the Gold Dust Saloon. This business later became known as Thomas Tavern and was operated by four generations of the Thomas family.