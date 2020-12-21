Hot Shooting Raiders defeat Tigers

Mead found its stroke early from behind the arc in Saturday, hitting 8 of 17 from the perimeter for the game and handing East Butler a 73-52 loss.

East Butler (3-3) trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime. Mead (3-1) stretched its lead to 57-38 by the end of the third.

"A hot start for Mead from the 3-point line forced us out of our zone," head coach Greg Jahde said. "That opened things up inside for them. I liked what we did offensively getting in the paint and getting to the line. Mead was just better than us today."

Alex Pierce led the Tigers with 20 points after making 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

Tiger girls lose after a slow start

East Butler (3-3) had a slow start and trailed Mead (5-0) 14-7 after the first eight minutes. The Tigers attempted a rally in the fourth but never closed the gap.