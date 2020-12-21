Hot Shooting Raiders defeat Tigers

Mead found its stroke early from behind the arc in Saturday, hitting 8 of 17 from the perimeter for the game and handing East Butler a 73-52 loss.
East Butler (3-3) trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime. Mead (3-1) stretched its lead to 57-38 by the end of the third.
"A hot start for Mead from the 3-point line forced us out of our zone," head coach Greg Jahde said. "That opened things up inside for them. I liked what we did offensively getting in the paint and getting to the line. Mead was just better than us today."
Alex Pierce led the Tigers with 20 points after making 12 of 14 from the free throw line.
Tiger girls lose after a slow start
East Butler (3-3) had a slow start and trailed Mead (5-0) 14-7 after the first eight minutes. The Tigers attempted a rally in the fourth but never closed the gap.
"We played very well against Mead on Saturday," head coach James Kriz said. "Our defense and press caused a lot of problems for Mead. They had a hard time getting into a flow offensively but didn’t force a lot of turnovers. They are very athletic and where a lot of teams would get playing fast and travel or throw the ball out of bounds, they were able to play fast and maintain control."
Senior Cassie Kubik led the Tigers with 11 points.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
