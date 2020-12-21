Huskies boys find first win

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball won its first game of the season on Saturday at Giltner 65-31 after Gavin Dutton-Mofford, Colin Wingard and Pierce Branting all scored in double digits.

SRC (1-4) led 14-5 after the first quarter, 35-8 at halftime and 56-19 after three quarters.

"We shot our best so far this year against Giltner," head coach Grant Gabel said. "We did a great job of moving the ball, attacking and hitting the open guy against their zone."

The Shelby-Rising City girls also won on Saturday by a score of 49-21.

Shelby-Rising City (2-4) led Giltner (1-5) 16-7 after the first quarter, 29-9 at halftime and 39-17 after three quarters.

Maddie Hopwood led SRC with nine points and Allie Neujahr and Alex Larmon each scored eight.

"We came out aggressive and didn't back down from the challenge," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We were able to generate turnovers with our defense and we really attacked and moved the ball."

