Huskies compete in two tournaments

Shelby-Rising City golf has been busy competing in two tournaments over the past couple weeks.

The Huskies were first in action on Aug. 28 at the Seward Invite before competing in the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on Sep. 3.

Aurora Slusarski led SRC in both meets shooting a 116 at Seward and a 119 at GICC.

On Aug. 28, Lilli Hernbloom shot the second highest score for SRC with a 121, Cristina Ramirez carded a 132 and Josie Gates shot a 139.

GICC proved to be a more difficult course. Hernbloom finished with a score of 128, Gates carded a 150 and Ramirez finished with a score of 175.

"The girls are continuing to improve in various areas, but we are still really searching for more consistency," head coach Sara Jensen said. "A couple of our girls got into some trouble on the course at Indianhead with some water hazards, bunkers, and out of bounds.

"Our team is continuing to work on our mental toughness and trying to carry over what we are learning in practice to our meets. We are still working on things like nerves, competitiveness, and finishing all 18 holes with the same focus we have going into the first hole. I am excited to see how much we can improve in these areas over the next few weeks."