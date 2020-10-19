Huskies end season with win

Shelby-Rising City football struggled to find success all season against a loaded schedule but closed with a 52-12 win over East Butler at home on Oct. 15.
The win is the first for new head coach Zach Kubik as well as the first for Shelby-Rising City (1-7) since moving to eight-man football this season.
"It's been great to see the guys finally come out and play like we know they could," Kubik said. "They came out with a fire, and I'm glad those seniors got sent out the right way. We played as a team. This is great."
The Huskies led 18-0 after the first quarter and 32-6 at halftime. SRC extended its lead to 52-12 by the end of the third and held the Tigers scoreless in the fourth.
The victory also sends the six seniors, Colin Wingard, Bannor Murray, Damian Bloebaum, Carter Fjell, Mickey Hoatson and Ceagen Watts, out on top in their last high school football game.
Wingard had one of this best games of his career completing 16 of 28 passes for 358 yards and eight touchdowns.
"It felt great. This is the best winning has ever felt for me," Watts said.
Junior Grant Brigham caught five passes for 146 yards and four touchdowns and junior Gavin Dutton-Mofford hauled in seven catches for 87 yards and two scores. Both players were also key on defense, with Brigham picking off one pass and Dutton-Mofford finishing with two interceptions.
The career of the seniors might be over, but they hope this win gives Shelby-Rising City momentum headed into next season.
"It's definitely big. It's going to push on to next season like the coaches said," Wingard said. "It feels great to win your final game."
Coming into the game, Kubik knew it was going to be important to establish the passing game and win the battle on the line of scrimmage. SRC had found success through the air at times this season with two other games in which Wingard went over 200 yards passing.
"Getting off to a fast start was one of our big keys this week on offense," Kubik said. "I thought we did a great job of that."
Kubik also hopes this win adds momentum going into next year. The Huskies return seven juniors many of which were key players on this year's team.
"Once playoffs were out of the picture we've been preaching it every week. We need to snowball this into the offseason and continue this ride," Kubik said. "Those seniors definitely started this and I hope they remember that.
East Butler senior Collin Bouc led the Tigers on offense with 126 total yards. He rushed for 25 and finished with 101 receiving yards.
Sophomore Lane Bohac completed 7 of 15 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.
This is also the final game for three East Butler seniors - Bouc, Josh Malina and Dillion Dewitt.
East Butler (0-7) finishes winless for the first time since 2009 but will return three juniors and seven sophomores from this year's squad.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
