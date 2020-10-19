Huskies end season with win

Shelby-Rising City football struggled to find success all season against a loaded schedule but closed with a 52-12 win over East Butler at home on Oct. 15.

The win is the first for new head coach Zach Kubik as well as the first for Shelby-Rising City (1-7) since moving to eight-man football this season.

"It's been great to see the guys finally come out and play like we know they could," Kubik said. "They came out with a fire, and I'm glad those seniors got sent out the right way. We played as a team. This is great."

The Huskies led 18-0 after the first quarter and 32-6 at halftime. SRC extended its lead to 52-12 by the end of the third and held the Tigers scoreless in the fourth.

The victory also sends the six seniors, Colin Wingard, Bannor Murray, Damian Bloebaum, Carter Fjell, Mickey Hoatson and Ceagen Watts, out on top in their last high school football game.

Wingard had one of this best games of his career completing 16 of 28 passes for 358 yards and eight touchdowns.