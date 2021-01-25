Huskies halt Longhorns

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball kept the Dorchester offense in check in a Jan. 21 home game, limiting the Longhorns to just 32 shot attempts in a 61-29 win.

The Huskies (10-6) put up 52 shots and shot 48% from the field. Dorchester (3-11) only managed to shoot 11 of 32.

"We really didn’t have our best shooting performance but we did play very well defensively," head coach Grant Gabel said. "Right now we are hanging our hats on creating offense with our defense, and we did just that against Dorchester.

"I thought our half-court press was very effective, and this is something we will look to continue as we go into the conference tournament."

Shelby-Rising City finished with 16 steals and four blocked shots. The Huskies also outrebounded the Longhorns 33-13.

The Huskies used a 9-0 run in the first quarter capped by a Micky Hoatson putback to gain separation and take a 13-4 lead. The Huskies led 31-15 by halftime.

Senior Colin Wingard led SRC in points, rebounds and assists, finishing with 24, seven and five. Hunter Long finished with 11 points and a team-high seven steals. Hoatson scored nine and hauled in seven rebounds, and Ethan Whitmore blocked two shots while scoring four points.