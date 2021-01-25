Huskies halt Longhorns

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball kept the Dorchester offense in check in a Jan. 21 home game, limiting the Longhorns to just 32 shot attempts in a 61-29 win.
The Huskies (10-6) put up 52 shots and shot 48% from the field. Dorchester (3-11) only managed to shoot 11 of 32.
"We really didn’t have our best shooting performance but we did play very well defensively," head coach Grant Gabel said. "Right now we are hanging our hats on creating offense with our defense, and we did just that against Dorchester.
"I thought our half-court press was very effective, and this is something we will look to continue as we go into the conference tournament."
Shelby-Rising City finished with 16 steals and four blocked shots. The Huskies also outrebounded the Longhorns 33-13.
The Huskies used a 9-0 run in the first quarter capped by a Micky Hoatson putback to gain separation and take a 13-4 lead. The Huskies led 31-15 by halftime.
Senior Colin Wingard led SRC in points, rebounds and assists, finishing with 24, seven and five. Hunter Long finished with 11 points and a team-high seven steals. Hoatson scored nine and hauled in seven rebounds, and Ethan Whitmore blocked two shots while scoring four points.
The leading scorer on Dorchester only recorded nine points.
Shelby-Rising City is 9-2 against Dorchester since 2012 and has won the last six in the series. The Longhorns haven't defeated the Huskies since 2015.
Dorchester sneak past SRC girls
Shelby-Rising City girls basketball fell behind 7-1 to start the game to Dorchester, which proved to be the difference in a 36-33 home loss on Jan. 21.
The Huskies (5-12) mounted a late rally and outscored the Longhorns (8-7) 12-6 in the fourth quarter but weren't able to complete the comeback.
Dorchester led 19-13 after the first quarter and 30-21 after three.
SRC struggled to find its offense, going 13 of 43 from the field. The Huskies also only made six trips to the free throw line.
Allie Neujahr and Ava Larmon led Shelby-Rising City on offense, scoring eight points each. Neujahr also hauled in 10 rebounds and dished out three assists. Maddie Hopwood scored seven points and Caydee Bauers grabbed nine rebounds.
Dorchester had a trio of players finish in double digits. Abigail Zoubek scored 13, Alli Novak added 13 and Jacee Zoubek finished with 10. Abigail was one rebound away from a double-double.
Shelby-Rising City and Dorchester were close in most statistical categories.
Dorchester shot 14 of 35 including 1 of 11 from the perimeter.
The Huskies outrebounded the Longhorns 28-25, only had one less assist and committed two fewer turnovers.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net