Huskies maul Mustangs

Shelby-Rising City boys practically had Saturday's road game against Meridian won before getting off the bus.
SRC (5-5) went on a 21-2 run in the middle of the first quarter and never looked back. By the time the second quarter was over Meridian trailed (1-9) 58-10. The Huskies ended up winning 72-21.
Gavin Dutton-Mofford led the Huskies with 20 points after hitting four 3s. Pierce Branting scored 15 and dished out five assists and Colin Wingard scored 14 and hauled in seven rebounds.
Shelby-Rising City finished with 28 assists as a squad compared to just three for Meridian.
The win is the third in a row for the Huskies which is the longest win streak of the season.
SRC is now 9-2 against Meridian since 2012 and has won the last nine consecutive games dating back to 2014. In that span, the closest game was in 2015 when the Huskies won 59-43.
Huskies lose the battle of the boards, game to Meridan
The stat sheet between Shelby-Rising City and Meridan from Saturday's road game looks almost identical.
Both teams shot 36% from the field, SRC only committed one more turnover and the Huskies had eight more free throws. But, the Mustangs outrebounding the Huskies 35-22 including 15 offensive boards proved to be the difference in a 43-30 win for Meridian.
"We played well enough to win the game but got into some foul trouble," Head coach Turner Trofholz said. "(Allie) Neujahr fouled out with about six minutes to go in the game. Tough to win games when the opponent gets over 50 shots up and we only shot 28."
SRC ended the game with 13 fouls.
Alex Larmon led Shelby-Rising City with 10 points, Neujahr and Maddie Hopwood scored seven each, Ava Larmon added five and Kaylei Perry contributed one.
The Huskies only trailed the Mustangs 10-9 after the first quarter but saw the game slip away in the second as Meridian went on a 10-3 run to take a 20-12 lead.
The Huskies closed the gap to 28-21 before the fourth but the Mustangs outscored Shelby-Rising City 15-9 in the final eight minutes.
SRC is 6-7 against Meridian since 2012 but has lost the last six games since 2017.
Shelby-Rising City will be in action on Thursday at Hampton. The Hampton boys are 2-9 while the girls' record sits at 4-7. The Husky girls have won the last three games against Hampton and the boys haven't lost to the Hawks since 2013.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net