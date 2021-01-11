Huskies maul Mustangs

Both teams shot 36% from the field, SRC only committed one more turnover and the Huskies had eight more free throws. But, the Mustangs outrebounding the Huskies 35-22 including 15 offensive boards proved to be the difference in a 43-30 win for Meridian.

"We played well enough to win the game but got into some foul trouble," Head coach Turner Trofholz said. "(Allie) Neujahr fouled out with about six minutes to go in the game. Tough to win games when the opponent gets over 50 shots up and we only shot 28."

SRC ended the game with 13 fouls.

Alex Larmon led Shelby-Rising City with 10 points, Neujahr and Maddie Hopwood scored seven each, Ava Larmon added five and Kaylei Perry contributed one.

The Huskies only trailed the Mustangs 10-9 after the first quarter but saw the game slip away in the second as Meridian went on a 10-3 run to take a 20-12 lead.

The Huskies closed the gap to 28-21 before the fourth but the Mustangs outscored Shelby-Rising City 15-9 in the final eight minutes.