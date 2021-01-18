Huskies sweep Nebraska Lutheran

Shelby-Rising City basketball had a busy week that included three games in five days.

The highlight came on Saturday when the Huskies swept Nebraska Lutheran. The girls won 41-35 and the boys earned a 58-38 victory.

Colin Wingard led the boy with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Allie Neujahr scored 14 and grabbed 16 rebounds in the girls game.

The Husky boys took an early lead, outscoring Nebraska Lutheran 17-4 in the first quarter and maintaining control throughout.

The girls overcame a slow start after falling behind 9-2 after the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime. SRC outscored Nebraska Lutheran 25-16 in the second half after going 19 of 29 from the free throw line. Nebraska Lutheran went 7 of 17 from the charity stripe.

SRC split games with Hampton on Friday. The boys won 56-33 while the girls fell 48-37.

Hunter Long scored a team-high 17 points and the Huskies outrebounded Hampton 37-20.